Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay puts focus on defensive stability ahead of visit of former side

By Callum Law
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Steven Mackay says Nairn County will need to improve defensively when they face Brora Rangers
Steven Mackay says Nairn County will need to improve defensively when they face Brora Rangers

Steven Mackay’s initial focus as Nairn County manager is to improve their defensive record.

The Wee County will expect to be tested at the back this afternoon when Brora Rangers – who Mackay spent nine years with as player and manager – visit Station Park.

In Mackay’s first two games in charge of Nairn they have taken the lead, but let a two-goal advantage slip to draw with Inverurie Locos before losing 3-1 at Huntly.

He said: “Any team wants to have a strong foundation from which to build.

“You want to go into games knowing you have the capacity, ability and belief to keep clean sheets.

“We’ve not been able to do that so far this season so our initial focus point is to become more resolute and difficult to break down.

“On average we’re conceding three goals a game which is far too many.

“We’re well aware of the dangers Brora pose, they’ve got goals throughout their team and had nine different scorers against Strathspey last week.

“It’s a massive challenge for us and it’s a game nobody will expect Nairn to do anything in because of the league positions.”

Craig Campbell, right, pictured with Steven Mackay when the latter was Brora manager

Craig Campbell was Mackay’s assistant at Brora before succeeding him as manager.

And after a 3-0 loss to Brechin City last weekend the Cattachs boss is looking for a response from his side.

He added: “Steven gave me an opportunity in management and I’m pleased to see him back in management.

“His experience speaks for itself, I knew there would come a time where a job would come up that he would fancy and that would suit him.

“He’ll have his team right up for it, but for us it’s important we bounce back from a disappointing result and disappointing second half performance last week.”

