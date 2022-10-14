Fraserburgh come from behind to earn point at Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh come from behind to earn point at Banks o’ Dee

By Callum Law
October 14, 2022, 9:52 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 11:14 pm
Lewis Crosbie, number 15, scores for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh
Lewis Crosbie, number 15, scores for Banks o' Dee against Fraserburgh

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh struck late on to draw 1-1 with Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

Lewis Crosbie, who only started because Darryn Kelly withdrew due to illness put the Aberdeen outfit ahead early on.

But with three minutes to go the Broch scrambled in an equaliser courtesy of Bryan Hay’s header.

A point doesn’t particularly suit either side with Fraserburgh moving up to third in the table and Banks o’ Dee now fourth, but both are five points adrift of leaders Brechin City. 

The two teams met on Tuesday night in the Aberdeenshire Shield with Fraserburgh prevailing on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Dee made four changes from that clash with Andrew Shearer, Kacper Lewecki, Jack Henderson and Rob Armstrong coming in.

The Broch made three alterations with captain Willie West, Scott Barbour and Connor Wood brought in.

Dee make early breakthrough

It was the home side who created the first decent chance in the seventh minute.

Neil Gauld created space for Lachie Macleod in the area, but he sliced a volley over.

Up the other end Ryan Sargent’s cross from the left broke for Greg Buchan whose drive from 14 yards fizzed narrowly wide.

In the 10th minute Banks o’ Dee took the lead when MacLeod latched onto a long ball forward and teed up Crosbie on the left side of the area and he produced a composed right-footed finish.

Fraserburgh responded well to falling behind and goalkeeper Shearer was forced to tip away Scott Barbour’s strike from 20 yards.

Sean Butcher of Fraserburgh, left, and Banks o’ Dee Kacper Lewecki contest a header

The game became scrappy for a spell after that but on the half hour mark Sean Butcher headed wide from a Barbour cross from right.

Five minutes later the visitors had an even better chance. Wood got the break of the ball in midfield and sent Ryan Sargent through on goal, but he side-footed just wide.

But Dee were still a threat and shortly after MacLeod’s delivery from the right picked out the unmarked Gauld who uncharacteristically dragged his shot wide.

Broch look for response

Fraserburgh started the second half on the front foot with Wood intercepting a slack Neale Allan pass before the Dee defender recovered to block Wood’s shot.

Then Scott Barbour found space on the left and sent in a cross for Sargent, but his header was off target.

In the 51st minute Butcher had the ball in the net after Shearer spilled Kieran Simpson’s free-kick, but he was flagged offside.

A minute later Paul Young turned Kane Winton’s header from Crosbie’s corner off the line.

Fraserburgh were on top in the second half but they couldn’t find a way the equaliser they desired and on 74 minutes Dee should have scored a second.

Fraserburgh captain Willie West, left, challenges Banks o’ Dee goalkeeper Andrew Shearer

A neat move on the left flank culminated in Kane Winton squaring for Mark Gilmour who poked a shot inches wide.

With eight minutes left Banks o’ Dee should have sealed victory. Winton teed up sub Craig MacAskill on the right side of the area and after Joe Barbour blocked his shot MacAskill set-up MacLeod who blazed over with the goal gaping.

A minute later MacLeod was denied from 18 yards by a superb fingertip save by Barbour.

In the 87th minute the Broch conjured up an equaliser with Hay’s header from Scott Barbour’s corner creeping beyond goalkeeper Shearer.

