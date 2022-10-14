Fraserburgh come from behind to earn point at Banks o’ Dee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh struck late on to draw 1-1 with Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

Lewis Crosbie, who only started because Darryn Kelly withdrew due to illness put the Aberdeen outfit ahead early on.

But with three minutes to go the Broch scrambled in an equaliser courtesy of Bryan Hay’s header.

A point doesn’t particularly suit either side with Fraserburgh moving up to third in the table and Banks o’ Dee now fourth, but both are five points adrift of leaders Brechin City.

The two teams met on Tuesday night in the Aberdeenshire Shield with Fraserburgh prevailing on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Dee made four changes from that clash with Andrew Shearer, Kacper Lewecki, Jack Henderson and Rob Armstrong coming in.

The Broch made three alterations with captain Willie West, Scott Barbour and Connor Wood brought in.

Dee make early breakthrough

It was the home side who created the first decent chance in the seventh minute.

Neil Gauld created space for Lachie Macleod in the area, but he sliced a volley over.

Up the other end Ryan Sargent’s cross from the left broke for Greg Buchan whose drive from 14 yards fizzed narrowly wide.

In the 10th minute Banks o’ Dee took the lead when MacLeod latched onto a long ball forward and teed up Crosbie on the left side of the area and he produced a composed right-footed finish.

Fraserburgh responded well to falling behind and goalkeeper Shearer was forced to tip away Scott Barbour’s strike from 20 yards.

The game became scrappy for a spell after that but on the half hour mark Sean Butcher headed wide from a Barbour cross from right.

Five minutes later the visitors had an even better chance. Wood got the break of the ball in midfield and sent Ryan Sargent through on goal, but he side-footed just wide.

But Dee were still a threat and shortly after MacLeod’s delivery from the right picked out the unmarked Gauld who uncharacteristically dragged his shot wide.

Broch look for response

Fraserburgh started the second half on the front foot with Wood intercepting a slack Neale Allan pass before the Dee defender recovered to block Wood’s shot.

Then Scott Barbour found space on the left and sent in a cross for Sargent, but his header was off target.

In the 51st minute Butcher had the ball in the net after Shearer spilled Kieran Simpson’s free-kick, but he was flagged offside.

A minute later Paul Young turned Kane Winton’s header from Crosbie’s corner off the line.

Fraserburgh were on top in the second half but they couldn’t find a way the equaliser they desired and on 74 minutes Dee should have scored a second.

A neat move on the left flank culminated in Kane Winton squaring for Mark Gilmour who poked a shot inches wide.

With eight minutes left Banks o’ Dee should have sealed victory. Winton teed up sub Craig MacAskill on the right side of the area and after Joe Barbour blocked his shot MacAskill set-up MacLeod who blazed over with the goal gaping.

A minute later MacLeod was denied from 18 yards by a superb fingertip save by Barbour.

In the 87th minute the Broch conjured up an equaliser with Hay’s header from Scott Barbour’s corner creeping beyond goalkeeper Shearer.