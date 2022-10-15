Neither side happy after Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Both managers felt it was two points dropped after Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh drew 1-1 in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park.

Lewis Crosbie – who was pitched in to start shortly before kick-off due to Darryn Kelly feeling unwell – put the Aberdeen side ahead early on.

But Bryan Hay’s header in the closing stages earned the champions a point, although the result doesn’t particularly suit either side.

The Broch move up to third, but are five points behind leaders Brechin City having played a game more.

Dee are fourth and are also five adrift of Brechin having played two games more.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “We went 1-0 down but we got into the game and I think we were the better side at the end of the first half and I think in the second half we were the stronger side.

“Banks o’ Dee had a couple of chances on the break, but I think we dominated large chunks of the second half.

“I’d say it’s two points dropped, if you’re Fraserburgh I think you have to say it’s two points dropped.

“James Duthie (assistant manager) made a good point after the game that last season we beat a lot of the sides around us at the top of the table but we haven’t beaten any of them yet this year.

“If we play like we did we’ll win games, overall I’d say it was two points dropped.

“There are a lot of twists and turns yet to come and a lot of big games to come, but we do need to go on a run.”

Missed chances cost hosts

Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt added: “I thought we deserved to win the game.

“The chances we created in the last 20 minutes could have ended the game, but you know what Fraserburgh are like, they’re relentless and don’t go away.

“It’s two points dropped for us. We took the game to Fraserburgh, got the lead and then for the third game in succession we’ve lost a goal from a set piece in the closing stages when we’ve been leading.

“We need to learn from that, it’s a tough one to take for us.

“A point doesn’t really suit either side.”

Dee opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Lachie MacLeod set-up Crosbie on the left side of the area and his right-footed finish was composed.

But Fraserburgh responded well with Scott Barbour forcing a fingertip save from Andrew Shearer from 20 yards.

On 30 minutes Sean Butcher headed just wide from a Barbour cross and five minutes later Ryan Sargent fired wide from Connor Wood’s through ball.

At the other end Neil Gauld scuffed a shot off target from MacLeod’s pinpoint right-wing delivery.

The Broch penned the home side in for much of the second period and Butcher did net but was flagged offside after Shearer spilled Kieran Simpson’s free-kick.

In the last 20 minutes Dee missed chances to secure victory. Mark Gilmour poked wide from close range and MacLeod blazed over with the goal gaping after being teed up by Craig MacAskill.

MacLeod was then denied from 18 yards by an excellent save from Joe Barbour and in the 87th minute Fraserburgh punished that profligacy with Hay heading home from Scott Barbour’s corner.