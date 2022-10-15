Neither side happy after Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neither side happy after Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh draw

By Callum Law
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
A header from Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, number three, creeps through the legs of Banks o' Dee goalkeeper Andrew Shearer
A header from Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, number three, creeps through the legs of Banks o' Dee goalkeeper Andrew Shearer

Both managers felt it was two points dropped after Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh drew 1-1 in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park.

Lewis Crosbie – who was pitched in to start shortly before kick-off due to Darryn Kelly feeling unwell – put the Aberdeen side ahead early on.

But Bryan Hay’s header in the closing stages earned the champions a point, although the result doesn’t particularly suit either side.

The Broch move up to third, but are five points behind leaders Brechin City having played a game more.

Dee are fourth and are also five adrift of Brechin having played two games more.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “We went 1-0 down but we got into the game and I think we were the better side at the end of the first half and I think in the second half we were the stronger side.

“Banks o’ Dee had a couple of chances on the break, but I think we dominated large chunks of the second half.

“I’d say it’s two points dropped, if you’re Fraserburgh I think you have to say it’s two points dropped.

Banks o’ Dee’s Craig MacAskill, right, is put under pressure by Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour and team-mate Logan Watt

“James Duthie (assistant manager) made a good point after the game that last season we beat a lot of the sides around us at the top of the table but we haven’t beaten any of them yet this year.

“If we play like we did we’ll win games, overall I’d say it was two points dropped.

“There are a lot of twists and turns yet to come and a lot of big games to come, but we do need to go on a run.”

Missed chances cost hosts

Banks o’ Dee boss Jamie Watt added: “I thought we deserved to win the game.

“The chances we created in the last 20 minutes could have ended the game, but you know what Fraserburgh are like, they’re relentless and don’t go away.

“It’s two points dropped for us. We took the game to Fraserburgh, got the lead and then for the third game in succession we’ve lost a goal from a set piece in the closing stages when we’ve been leading.

“We need to learn from that, it’s a tough one to take for us.

“A point doesn’t really suit either side.”

Dee opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Lachie MacLeod set-up Crosbie on the left side of the area and his right-footed finish was composed.

Lewis Crosbie, number 15, opens the scoring for Banks o’ Dee against Fraserburgh

But Fraserburgh responded well with Scott Barbour forcing a fingertip save from Andrew Shearer from 20 yards.

On 30 minutes Sean Butcher headed just wide from a Barbour cross and five minutes later Ryan Sargent fired wide from Connor Wood’s through ball.

At the other end Neil Gauld scuffed a shot off target from MacLeod’s pinpoint right-wing delivery.

The Broch penned the home side in for much of the second period and Butcher did net but was flagged offside after Shearer spilled Kieran Simpson’s free-kick.

In the last 20 minutes Dee missed chances to secure victory. Mark Gilmour poked wide from close range and MacLeod blazed over with the goal gaping after being teed up by Craig MacAskill.

MacLeod was then denied from 18 yards by an excellent save from Joe Barbour and in the 87th minute Fraserburgh punished that profligacy with Hay heading home from Scott Barbour’s corner.

