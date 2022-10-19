Formartine’s Johnny Crawford looks to continue fine form in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine’s Johnny Crawford looks to continue fine form in Scottish Cup

By Callum Law
October 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Johnny Crawford has scored in Formartine's last four games.
Johnny Crawford has scored in Formartine's last four games.

Formartine United’s Johnny Crawford hopes his fine scoring form continues in the Scottish Cup.

The right-back has netted four goals in his last four games ahead of United’s trip to Laing Park this weekend to face Carnoustie Panmure in round two of the national competition.

Crawford, 32, said: “It’s been strange actually, hopefully it keeps going, I’m trying to enjoy it while it’s happening because it could end and I probably won’t score for the rest of the season.

“I’ve been in the right place at the right time, I haven’t really been doing anything differently.

“We’ve got Matthew McLean this season and his long throw-ins maybe give me a few extra chances.

“Fingers crossed it continues this weekend, but it will be a very tough game.

Carnoustie won their league last season and beat Rothes in the first round.

“That shows how difficult it will be, but we’re in good form as well so it should be a decent tie.”

Formartine have ‘stood out’

Formartine have a good record in the Scottish Cup in recent years.

They have faced the likes of Partick Thistle and Motherwell in previous runs and Crawford is aiming for another campaign to remember this season.

He added: “The Scottish Cup is a massive thing for the club and it’s massive for the players as well.

“You dream of getting to the fourth round and playing Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

“That’s the ambition but it’s not easy to achieve.

“During my time with Formartine some of the Scottish Cup ties we’ve had really stand out.

“We’ve played Partick Thistle at Firhill and Motherwell at home, we’ve got quite a good record in the club and hopefully it can continue.”

