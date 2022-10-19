Formartine’s Johnny Crawford looks to continue fine form in Scottish Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United’s Johnny Crawford hopes his fine scoring form continues in the Scottish Cup.

The right-back has netted four goals in his last four games ahead of United’s trip to Laing Park this weekend to face Carnoustie Panmure in round two of the national competition.

Crawford, 32, said: “It’s been strange actually, hopefully it keeps going, I’m trying to enjoy it while it’s happening because it could end and I probably won’t score for the rest of the season.

“I’ve been in the right place at the right time, I haven’t really been doing anything differently.

“We’ve got Matthew McLean this season and his long throw-ins maybe give me a few extra chances.

“Fingers crossed it continues this weekend, but it will be a very tough game.

“Carnoustie won their league last season and beat Rothes in the first round.

“That shows how difficult it will be, but we’re in good form as well so it should be a decent tie.”

Formartine have ‘stood out’

Formartine have a good record in the Scottish Cup in recent years.

They have faced the likes of Partick Thistle and Motherwell in previous runs and Crawford is aiming for another campaign to remember this season.

He added: “The Scottish Cup is a massive thing for the club and it’s massive for the players as well.

“You dream of getting to the fourth round and playing Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

“That’s the ambition but it’s not easy to achieve.

“During my time with Formartine some of the Scottish Cup ties we’ve had really stand out.

“We’ve played Partick Thistle at Firhill and Motherwell at home, we’ve got quite a good record in the club and hopefully it can continue.”