Richard Macadie hopes it can be a day to savour for Wick in the Scottish Cup

Richard Macadie is determined to help Wick Academy enjoy more days to remember in the Scottish Cup after fearing his career might be winding down.

The Scorries host West of Scotland League First Division side Benburb at Harmsworth Park in round two this afternoon.

Three times in their history Academy have reached the third round of the Scottish Cup and Macadie has been part of all those campaigns.

But after suffering a cruciate ligament injury at the start of last season the midfielder wasn’t sure at the beginning of this term how much longer he’d have left.

Macadie, 35, said: “It’s a big day for the club, I love playing in the Scottish Cup and always look forward to it.

“In the last three or four years we’ve struggled to get past the first round.

“This season we’ve had two teams we haven’t played before at home, which is an advantage, and it’s a good opportunity to get into the third round again.

“You always want to have that opportunity to land a big tie.

“This is probably the first time in my career I’ve had a bit of doubt about carrying on after doing my knee last season.

“I was going to see how I got on this season but the way things have gone and being back playing I’ll definitely still be playing next season.

“I’ve changed position from being the number 10 to being the deep-lying midfielder.

“The way we’re playing I’m enjoying it and I’ll keeping playing as long as I can.”

Jags ready for huge tie

Elsewhere in the second round Buckie Thistle welcome Lowland League side Open Goal Broomhill to Victoria Park.

The visitors have attracted plenty of attention since media outlet Open Goal teamed up with Broomhill in the summer with former Peterhead player-coach Simon Ferry appointed as manager.

But Jags boss Graeme Stewart hopes it’s his side people will be talking about after today’s tie.

He said: “I don’t listen to their podcast, I’m not on social media, but normal people are and they’ve got a big following.

“That’s a good thing, it gives them exposure and there’s a lot of talk about them.

“We know they’ll be confident but I’d think they should be a bit wary of us because we’re a good side as well.

“It’s huge for the club. The Scottish Cup is the best competition in terms of generating finance.

“Getting through a few rounds can make a massive difference.

“For the team it boosts confidence if you can get through and you can take the momentum into the league as well.”

United on the road

Formartine United make the trip to Laing Park to take on Midlands League champions Carnoustie Panmure.

The Gowfers beat Rothes in round one and United manager Stuart Anderson said: “They’re clearly a good side, they won their league last season and haven’t lost many games in the last year.

“Scottish Cup games are great games for everyone and everyone has that extra spring in their step.

“It will be two teams that are going for it and trying to get into the next round.”

Formartine have completed the signing of Aidan Combes from Fraserburgh, although the midfielder is ineligible for today’s fixture having aready played for the Broch in the competition.

Turriff United tackle East of Scotland First Division outfit Dunipace at Westfield Park.

Manager Dean Donald said: “The boys will need to match them for determination and enthusiasm because they will show plenty of it.

“We’ll need the same from the outset and if we do that then it should allow our quality to come through on top of that.”

Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City welcome League Two leaders Stirling Albion to Glebe Park.