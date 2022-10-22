Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle seek first wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle are both aiming to kickstart their seasons with a victory today.

The Breedon Highland League’s bottom two are yet to win this term and clash at Station Park.

Bottom of the table Strathspey have conceded 23 goals in their last three fixtures.

Manager Charlie Brown said: “It would make a massive difference to us if we could pick up a win.

“The players have been working really hard and if they could get a win it would show their hard work is paying off and would give them confidence going forward.

“After the last three games we’ve spoken about things at length. The players have had their say as well it hasn’t just been me.

“The players know exactly where they’re going wrong and what needs to be rectified.”

Nairn boss Steven Mackay added: “We’ve shown in spells that we can cause teams problems and play with confidence.

“But wins breed confidence and good performances breed confidence.

“I would like to see a more confident performance over a larger spell of the game.

“If we can do that it will breed more confidence.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Martin Maclean, Joe Malin and James Wallace miss Brora Rangers’ home game against Forres Mechanics.

Jack Grant, Joe Gauld, Andrew Skinner, Lucas Davidson and Thomas Brady are out for the Can-Cans but Callum Johnston and Martin Groat could return.

Sam Burnett and Lloyd Robertson are absent for Inverurie Locos’ meeting with Lossiemouth, who have doubts over Baylee Campbell and Jack MacArthur.

Deveronvale face Clachnacuddin at Princess Royal Park but will be without Aaron Hamilton, Jamie Tinnock, Sam Bashua and Jay Goldie.

Shaun Sutherland and Ross Logan are missing for the Lilywhites.

Rothes welcome Keith to Mackessack Park with Ben Johnstone and Gary Kerr out and doubts over Greg Morrison, Michael Finnis and Ben Williamson.

Luke Emmett, Nick Gray and Lewis Coull are absent for the Maroons.