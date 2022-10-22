Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle seek first wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle seek first wins

By Callum Law
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Strathspey manager Charlie Brown hopes they can defeat Nairn in the Breedon Highland League
Strathspey manager Charlie Brown hopes they can defeat Nairn in the Breedon Highland League

Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle are both aiming to kickstart their seasons with a victory today.

The Breedon Highland League’s bottom two are yet to win this term and clash at Station Park.

Bottom of the table Strathspey have conceded 23 goals in their last three fixtures.

Manager Charlie Brown said: “It would make a massive difference to us if we could pick up a win.

“The players have been working really hard and if they could get a win it would show their hard work is paying off and would give them confidence going forward.

“After the last three games we’ve spoken about things at length. The players have had their say as well it hasn’t just been me.

Nairn manager Steven Mackay wants his side to play with more confidence against Strathspey Thistle

“The players know exactly where they’re going wrong and what needs to be rectified.”

Nairn boss Steven Mackay added: “We’ve shown in spells that we can cause teams problems and play with confidence.

“But wins breed confidence and good performances breed confidence.

“I would like to see a more confident performance over a larger spell of the game.

“If we can do that it will breed more confidence.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Martin Maclean, Joe Malin and James Wallace miss Brora Rangers’ home game against Forres Mechanics.

Jack Grant, Joe Gauld, Andrew Skinner, Lucas Davidson and Thomas Brady are out for the Can-Cans but Callum Johnston and Martin Groat could return.

Sam Burnett and Lloyd Robertson are absent for Inverurie Locos’ meeting with Lossiemouth, who have doubts over Baylee Campbell and Jack MacArthur.

Deveronvale face Clachnacuddin at Princess Royal Park but will be without Aaron Hamilton, Jamie Tinnock, Sam Bashua and Jay Goldie.

Shaun Sutherland and Ross Logan are missing for the Lilywhites.

Rothes welcome Keith to Mackessack Park with Ben Johnstone and Gary Kerr out and doubts over Greg Morrison, Michael Finnis and Ben Williamson.

Luke Emmett, Nick Gray and Lewis Coull are absent for the Maroons.

WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview – a crucial Station Park clash and Scottish Cup prediction time

