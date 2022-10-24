Highland League: Wins for Inverurie and Brora as Deveronvale and Clach share six goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings praised their late comeback after beating Lossiemouth 3-2 to secure their first home win of the season.

The Railwaymen twice trailed at Harlaw Park but came back to take the points.

Hastings said: “We’re pleased to get the monkey off our back with a first home win of the season.

“It shows the character in the team, we didn’t fold, we kept going and kept knocking on the door.”

Ryan Stuart’s fine finish from long range gave Lossie the lead and the same player hit the junction of post and bar a few minutes later.

Early in the second half Locos equalised courtesy of Jamie Michie’s penalty after Lewis McAndrew was adjudged to have tripped Fergus Alberts.

With 10 minutes left the Coasters went in front again when sub Baylee Campbell tapped home Ross Elliott’s cross.

Four minutes later Greg Mitchell equalised for the hosts before Elliott headed against the crossbar and Logan Johnstone rattled a post for Inverurie.

But in the final minute Locos won it when Robert Ward volleyed home.

Lossie boss Joe Russell said: “We were deserving of a point.

“It’s really disappointing, that’s two weeks in a row where we should have had something out of the game and have come away with nothing.

“It’s tough to take but we need to use it to spur us on.”

Brora Rangers 4-1 Forres Mechanics

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell was pleased to move up to second in the Breedon Highland League with a 4-1 victory against Forres Mechanics.

With the other sides in the top five on Scottish Cup duty, the Cattachs took advantage at Dudgeon Park.

Campbell said: “We emphasised before the game the importance of winning.

“Forres have a young side, but they have a lot of dangerous players.

“I said to the boys that with the teams around us in the Scottish Cup it was a chance to put three points on the board while they’re not playing.”

Ali Sutherland netted the opener after a one-two with Andrew Macrae and Mark Nicolson doubled the lead from a corner just before half-time.

76- Ross Gunn restores the 2 goal lead#🔴3-1🟡 pic.twitter.com/nIuLz6jp35 — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) October 22, 2022

In the final quarter, Craig MacKenzie’s low finish from the edge of the box pulled one back for the Can-Cans.

But Ross Gunn scored Brora’s third from Tom Kelly’s cross and MacKenzie was shown a second yellow card by Gordon Seago for a foul in the build-up to the goal.

Macrae completed the scoring late on and Forres boss Steven MacDonald added: “I’m pleased with how the boys played, they battled hard.

“I couldn’t ask for more effort, but Brora’s class and experience told at vital stages.”

Deveronvale 3-3 Clachnacuddin

Both managers agreed it was a game of two halves as James Anderson’s hat-trick earned Clachnacuddin a 3-3 draw against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Dane Ballard opened the scoring for Banffers from Matt Jamieson’s cutback before Anderson bundled home a Lewis Mackenzie centre.

Ballard was on target again with a dink over Martin MacKinnon from Michael Watson’s through ball.

But Anderson popped up with his second before Max Stewart’s finish gave Vale a half-time lead only for Anderson to complete his treble from Aly Riddle’s cross after the break.

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart said: “I felt we deserved to be in front at half-time, but we could have been further ahead.

“Clach changed a couple of things and managed to get the momentum in the second half, a draw over the piece was probably about right.”

Clach gaffer Jordan MacDonald added: “The goals we gave away were woeful, we were better in the second half and got more control of the ball.

“It’s very pleasing to get something out of it given the way we played in the first half.”