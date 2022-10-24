Highland League: Wins for Inverurie and Brora as Deveronvale and Clach share six goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Wins for Inverurie and Brora as Deveronvale and Clach share six goals

By Reporter
October 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 24, 2022, 8:55 am
Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings was pleased to see his side get their first home win of the season against Lossiemouth in the Highland League

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings praised their late comeback after beating Lossiemouth 3-2 to secure their first home win of the season.

The Railwaymen twice trailed at Harlaw Park but came back to take the points.

Hastings said: “We’re pleased to get the monkey off our back with a first home win of the season.

“It shows the character in the team, we didn’t fold, we kept going and kept knocking on the door.”

Ryan Stuart’s fine finish from long range gave Lossie the lead and the same player hit the junction of post and bar a few minutes later.

Early in the second half Locos equalised courtesy of Jamie Michie’s penalty after Lewis McAndrew was adjudged to have tripped Fergus Alberts.

Ryan Stuart scored Lossiemouth’s opener against Inverurie

With 10 minutes left the Coasters went in front again when sub Baylee Campbell tapped home Ross Elliott’s cross.

Four minutes later Greg Mitchell equalised for the hosts before Elliott headed against the crossbar and Logan Johnstone rattled a post for Inverurie.

But in the final minute Locos won it when Robert Ward volleyed home.

Lossie boss Joe Russell said: “We were deserving of a point.

“It’s really disappointing, that’s two weeks in a row where we should have had something out of the game and have come away with nothing.

“It’s tough to take but we need to use it to spur us on.”

Brora Rangers 4-1 Forres Mechanics

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell was pleased to move up to second in the Breedon Highland League with a 4-1 victory against Forres Mechanics.

With the other sides in the top five on Scottish Cup duty, the Cattachs took advantage at Dudgeon Park.

Campbell said: “We emphasised before the game the importance of winning.

“Forres have a young side, but they have a lot of dangerous players.

“I said to the boys that with the teams around us in the Scottish Cup it was a chance to put three points on the board while they’re not playing.”

Ali Sutherland netted the opener after a one-two with Andrew Macrae and Mark Nicolson doubled the lead from a corner just before half-time.

In the final quarter, Craig MacKenzie’s low finish from the edge of the box pulled one back for the Can-Cans.

But Ross Gunn scored Brora’s third from Tom Kelly’s cross and MacKenzie was shown a second yellow card by Gordon Seago for a foul in the build-up to the goal.

Macrae completed the scoring late on and Forres boss Steven MacDonald added: “I’m pleased with how the boys played, they battled hard.

“I couldn’t ask for more effort, but Brora’s class and experience told at vital stages.”

Deveronvale 3-3 Clachnacuddin

Both managers agreed it was a game of two halves as James Anderson’s hat-trick earned Clachnacuddin a 3-3 draw against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Dane Ballard opened the scoring for Banffers from Matt Jamieson’s cutback before Anderson bundled home a Lewis Mackenzie centre.

Ballard was on target again with a dink over Martin MacKinnon from Michael Watson’s through ball.

But Anderson popped up with his second before Max Stewart’s finish gave Vale a half-time lead only for Anderson to complete his treble from Aly Riddle’s cross after the break.

James Anderson scored a hat-trick for Clachnacuddin against Deveronvale in the Highland League

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart said: “I felt we deserved to be in front at half-time, but we could have been further ahead.

“Clach changed a couple of things and managed to get the momentum in the second half, a draw over the piece was probably about right.”

Clach gaffer Jordan MacDonald added: “The goals we gave away were woeful, we were better in the second half and got more control of the ball.

“It’s very pleasing to get something out of it given the way we played in the first half.”

