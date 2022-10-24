Fraserburgh paired with Arbroath as north clubs discover Scottish Cup third round opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraserburgh paired with Arbroath as north clubs discover Scottish Cup third round opponents

By Callum Law
October 24, 2022, 4:20 pm
Fraserburgh's reward for defeating Stranraer is a Scottish Cup third round tie against Arbroath
Fraserburgh's reward for defeating Stranraer is a Scottish Cup third round tie against Arbroath

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh will host Championship side Arbroath in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Broch – who defeated League Two side Stranraer in round two – were handed a Bellslea clash with the Red Lichties following this afternoon’s draw at Hampden.

Fellow Highland League sides Wick Academy and Formartine United were also given home ties against SPFL opposition.

The Scorries will welcome League One outfit Falkirk to Harmsworth Park, while United meet Stenhousemuir of League Two at North Lodge Park.

Elsewhere in the draw Championship leaders Inverness Caley Thistle will have home advantage against League Two table toppers Stirling Albion.

Cove Rangers will welcome East of Scotland First Division side Dunipace, who defeated Turriff United in the second round, to the Balmoral Stadium.

League One Peterhead will face Championship opposition in the shape of Queen’s Park at Balmoor and Elgin City will make the trip south to play Hill of Beath Hawthorn, who play in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday November 26 and the full third round draw is as follows:

  • Formartine United v Stenhousemuir
  • Montrose v Darvel
  • Drumchapel United v FC Edinburgh
  • Peterhead v Queen’s Park
  • Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Elgin City
  • Wick Academy v Falkirk
  • Hamilton Academical v East Kilbride
  • Partick Thistle v Kelty Hearts
  • Fraserburgh v Arbroath
  • Raith Rovers v Auchinleck Talbot
  • Open Goal Broomhill v Alloa Athletic
  • Albion Rovers v University of Stirling
  • Ayr United v Pollok/Annan Athletic
  • Cove Rangers v Dunipace
  • Dundee v Airdrieonians
  • Morton v Queen of the South
  • Linlithgow Rose v Sauchie Juniors
  • Inverness Caley Thistle v Stirling Albion
  • Dunfermline Athletic v Forfar Athletic
  • Clyde v Dumbarton

