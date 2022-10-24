Fraserburgh paired with Arbroath as north clubs discover Scottish Cup third round opponents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh will host Championship side Arbroath in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Broch – who defeated League Two side Stranraer in round two – were handed a Bellslea clash with the Red Lichties following this afternoon’s draw at Hampden.

Fellow Highland League sides Wick Academy and Formartine United were also given home ties against SPFL opposition.

The Scorries will welcome League One outfit Falkirk to Harmsworth Park, while United meet Stenhousemuir of League Two at North Lodge Park.

Elsewhere in the draw Championship leaders Inverness Caley Thistle will have home advantage against League Two table toppers Stirling Albion.

Cove Rangers will welcome East of Scotland First Division side Dunipace, who defeated Turriff United in the second round, to the Balmoral Stadium.

League One Peterhead will face Championship opposition in the shape of Queen’s Park at Balmoor and Elgin City will make the trip south to play Hill of Beath Hawthorn, who play in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday November 26 and the full third round draw is as follows:

Formartine United v Stenhousemuir

Montrose v Darvel

Drumchapel United v FC Edinburgh

Peterhead v Queen’s Park

Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Elgin City

Wick Academy v Falkirk

Hamilton Academical v East Kilbride

Partick Thistle v Kelty Hearts

Fraserburgh v Arbroath

Raith Rovers v Auchinleck Talbot

Open Goal Broomhill v Alloa Athletic

Albion Rovers v University of Stirling

Ayr United v Pollok/Annan Athletic

Cove Rangers v Dunipace

Dundee v Airdrieonians

Morton v Queen of the South

Linlithgow Rose v Sauchie Juniors

Inverness Caley Thistle v Stirling Albion

Dunfermline Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Clyde v Dumbarton