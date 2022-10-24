Fraserburgh paired with Arbroath as north clubs discover Scottish Cup third round opponents

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh will host Championship side Arbroath in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
The Broch – who defeated League Two side Stranraer in round two – were handed a Bellslea clash with the Red Lichties following this afternoon’s draw at Hampden.
Fellow Highland League sides Wick Academy and Formartine United were also given home ties against SPFL opposition.
The Scorries will welcome League One outfit Falkirk to Harmsworth Park, while United meet Stenhousemuir of League Two at North Lodge Park.
Elsewhere in the draw Championship leaders Inverness Caley Thistle will have home advantage against League Two table toppers Stirling Albion.
Cove Rangers will welcome East of Scotland First Division side Dunipace, who defeated Turriff United in the second round, to the Balmoral Stadium.
League One Peterhead will face Championship opposition in the shape of Queen’s Park at Balmoor and Elgin City will make the trip south to play Hill of Beath Hawthorn, who play in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.
Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday November 26 and the full third round draw is as follows:
- Formartine United v Stenhousemuir
- Montrose v Darvel
- Drumchapel United v FC Edinburgh
- Peterhead v Queen’s Park
- Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Elgin City
- Wick Academy v Falkirk
- Hamilton Academical v East Kilbride
- Partick Thistle v Kelty Hearts
- Fraserburgh v Arbroath
- Raith Rovers v Auchinleck Talbot
- Open Goal Broomhill v Alloa Athletic
- Albion Rovers v University of Stirling
- Ayr United v Pollok/Annan Athletic
- Cove Rangers v Dunipace
- Dundee v Airdrieonians
- Morton v Queen of the South
- Linlithgow Rose v Sauchie Juniors
- Inverness Caley Thistle v Stirling Albion
- Dunfermline Athletic v Forfar Athletic
- Clyde v Dumbarton