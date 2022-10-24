Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw

By Callum Law
October 24, 2022, 5:42 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 5:49 pm
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, pictured, with the Scottish Cup is looking forward to facing Arbroath in round three


Fraserburgh, Wick Academy and Formartine United are thrilled to have landed glamour ties against SPFL opposition in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The Broch have been drawn at home to Championship side Arbroath, while the Scorries will welcome full-time League One outfit Falkirk to Harmsworth Park.

Formartine are also at home against League Two side Stenhousemuir.

Fraserburgh defeated Stranraer at the weekend to reach the third round and although they will be underdogs against the Red Lichties, manager Mark Cowie is relishing the prospect of trying cause a major upset.

With BBC Scotland likely to screen two of the third round ties, the Broch may also be in with a chance of being chosen for live broadcast.

Cowie said: “We wanted a home tie. Arbroath maybe isn’t the easiest one – but at this stage you don’t get an easy game.

“Arbroath had an unbelievable season last season and I spent quite a bit of time with Dick Campbell a couple of weeks ago because he was a guest speaker at our business lunch – I maybe should have picked his brain more than I did!

 

“One thing that’s for sure is there will be a bumper crowd at the Bellslea. We’re getting really well supported just now.

“I’m sure Arbroath will take quite a few up and Bellslea could be close to capacity which would be great.

“I’m hoping everyone enjoys it, but don’t get me wrong we’re not going into it to make up the numbers.

‘We’ll need a 10 out of 10 performance’

“We’ll be trying to make it as difficult as possible, but we’re under no illusions about how difficult a tie we’ve got.

“There’s always the chance there could be an upset. Dick won’t treat us any differently to any other side they face this season.

“It’s a great occasion, it’s a Championship club coming up to play us and we’ll try to put on a performance which gives us the chance to get through.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell will be visiting Fraserburgh on Scottish Cup duty

“But we’ll need a 10 out of 10 performance from everyone to sneak penalties.

“For clubs at our level, you all hope to get that chance on TV. I think there’s a lot of scope to televise it.

“We’re all free on the Friday night so that would suit us.

“Regardless of whether it’s on the TV or not, we’ll try to make it a great game for our supporters and hopefully give Arbroath a wee scare.”

Scorries eye giant-killing

Reacting to Wick’s draw against Falkirk, player-manager Gary Manson said: “I’m delighted. It’s an exciting draw for us, Falkirk is a big name in Scottish football.

“Hopefully we get a big crowd supporting us because we’ll need it in what is an extremely tough tie.

“At home we give ourselves a chance against anyone. We don’t just want to be happy with the draw, we want to try to go further.

“We don’t want to just turn up to make up the numbers, so we’ll be fully prepared and we’re really looking forward to it.

“I would hope we might have a chance of being on TV. I don’t know what criteria they go on when making the decisions.

“But if they’re looking for a potential giant-killing or a potential fairy story, I think our tie ticks a lot of boxes.”

Formartine have beaten the likes of Clyde, Forfar Athletic and Annan Athletic at home in recent years and manager Stuart Anderson is looking forward to facing SPFL opposition again.

He said: “We’re happy to have a home tie, but we’re fully aware we’ll be playing a very good team who are doing well in their league.

“We know it will be difficult, but it’s a game we’re looking forward to.

“When you get to this stage of the competition, it’s likely you’ll play teams from higher up the pyramid.

“But we’ll be positive about it and see how we get on.

“We’re delighted to be in there as one of the Highland League teams left in the competition.”

Home draws for Championship sides

Elsewhere in the draw, Championship leaders Inverness Caley Thistle will have home advantage against League Two table-toppers Stirling Albion.

Cove Rangers will welcome East of Scotland First Division side Dunipace, who defeated Turriff United in the second round, to the Balmoral Stadium.

League One Peterhead will face Championship opposition in the shape of Queen’s Park at Balmoor and Elgin City will make the trip south to play Hill of Beath Hawthorn, who play in the East of Scotland League Premier Division.

Ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday November 26 and the full third round draw is as follows:

  • Formartine United v Stenhousemuir
  • Montrose v Darvel
  • Drumchapel United v FC Edinburgh
  • Peterhead v Queen’s Park
  • Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Elgin City
  • Wick Academy v Falkirk
  • Hamilton Academical v East Kilbride
  • Partick Thistle v Kelty Hearts
  • Fraserburgh v Arbroath
  • Raith Rovers v Auchinleck Talbot
  • Open Goal Broomhill v Alloa Athletic
  • Albion Rovers v University of Stirling
  • Ayr United v Pollok/Annan Athletic
  • Cove Rangers v Dunipace
  • Dundee v Airdrieonians
  • Morton v Queen of the South
  • Linlithgow Rose v Sauchie Juniors
  • Inverness Caley Thistle v Stirling Albion
  • Dunfermline Athletic v Forfar Athletic
  • Clyde v Dumbarton

