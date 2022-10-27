Ross Tokely, 43, explains decision to play in Highland League again after joining Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Tokely, 43, explains decision to play in Highland League again after joining Nairn County

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 27, 2022, 10:35 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 10:38 pm
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay, left, welcomes Ross Tokely to the Highland League club. Image: Nairn County FC
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay, left, welcomes Ross Tokely to the Highland League club. Image: Nairn County FC

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Ross Tokely is relishing the chance to shine in the Highland League again – aged 43.

The defender-turned-attacking midfielder enjoyed three years with Tain club St Duthus in the North Caledonian League where he won the Football Times Cup and the North Caledonian Cup.

However, as signed, sealed and delivered on Thursday night, he’s joined Nairn County, who recently handed the manager’s job to Steven Mackay  – who is two years younger than his new signing.

Tokely, whose very early playing days were at Huntly in the Highland League, insists his first-class fitness levels are good enough for him to take the plunge at Station Park.

After signing a contract until the end of the season, he said: “I mulled over the interest at the weekend and came to the very hard decision to leave St Duthus.

“I really like challenges and this is something I’m really looking forward to.

“I had a positive chat with Steven Mackay, (assistant boss) David Hind and (first-team coach) Brian Macleod and it came out of the blue, but I am fitter than I have been for many years by running and keeping fit.

“I also played a lot over the summer with St Duthus.

“I’m 43-years-old and people will be asking what I’m doing. But I would not be going to Nairn if I didn’t feel I could help out.

“People may question what I’m doing, but you only live once and we will see how it goes.

“I love football and this move really has come out of the blue. I haven’t looked for it.”

Tokely’s had a terrific career within Scottish football, with his 589 appearances for Caley Thistle spanning 16 years, helping the club gain promotions all the way to the Premiership.

Ross Tokely made his Caley Thistle debut in 1996.
Ross Tokely in action for Inverness CT in 2012.

Amid the many big cup triumphs, Tokely was in the Inverness team which beat Celtic 3-1 in the Scottish Cup in February 2000 when they were a second-tier side.

When surprisingly not handed a contract extension at Inverness, Tokely finished his senior career with Ross County in 2012/13, before he moved to Brora Rangers as a player/coach.

After leaving Brora four years ago, with then-Cattachs striker Mackay stepping up to replace him, Tokely turned his attention to enjoying the game as a player again with St Duthus.

That enjoyment has never dimmed and that’s why he’s jumped at the chance of teaming up with a Nairn side yet to really fire this season.

Poor form led to manager Ronnie Sharp standing down and two-time Highland League-winning boss Mackay took over earlier this month.

Decent displays over the past few weeks led to their first win of the season last Saturday when they saw off struggling basement side Strathspey Thistle 4-2 at the weekend.

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.

Third-bottom Nairn will hope to build upon that result this Saturday when they travel to Keith, who are 13th and six points ahead of them.

Experience can help boost Nairn

Tokely is sure Nairn will be lifted by netting their first win of the campaign and aims to help further guide them up the Highland League table.

He added: “They have a good young side and have some players I know very well, so if I can add some experience and help along the way, I’m looking forward to doing that.

“They had a hard run of results, which led to a lack of confidence, but they got their first win at the weekend and they will be looking to kick on and get up the table.”

Boss hails capture of ‘born winner’

Mackay is thrilled to have landing such a high-profile player with an eye for a prize.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ross has agreed to join us and I am looking forward to working with him once again.

“He is a born winner and leader, and his experience is exactly what we need right now.

“I know first-hand the qualities that he will bring to our squad having played with him at Brora. There is no doubt that he was one of the main reasons that Brora won back-to-back titles and had such an impressive defensive record.

“Although he is 43, he is looking as fit as he did when he played for Ross County, and I know from speaking to him that his appetite to continue to play is very strong, which must be admired.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Missed email led to 'harsh' 24-point penalty for Banks o' Dee
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Brechin City's Euan Spark runs a coffee business, Maison Dieu, with friend and fellow football John Souttar, of Rangers and Scotland.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brechin City's Euan Spark on his Maison Dieu coffee…
Our Highland League Weekly Fans' Panel is back - with the first topic of the season the positives and negatives of the Scottish football pyramid for the Highland League.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Our Fans' Panel discuss the positives and negatives of…
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights
Rod Houston, left, receives his award from Scottish FA president Rod Petrie
'To see the progress of football in the area is very satisfying': SFA recognise…
The Press & Journal Scottish Highland League. Huntly FC (orange/black) V Brora Rangers FC (red) Picture of Brora Rangers manager Ross Tokely. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 02/08/2017
Nairn County set to make move for Ross Tokely
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
CR0039011 Picture from Fraserburgh V Stranraer in the Second round of the Scottish Cup, played at Fraserburgh. Goal 2-1, the winner as Fraserburgh's Connor Wood Scores, then celebrates with Scott Barbour, left and Paul Campbell Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............22/10/22
Fraserburgh paired with Arbroath as north clubs discover Scottish Cup third round opponents

Most Read

1
Four people have been injured following the blaze at a block of flats on Kepplehills Road in Bucksburn. Picture: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson
Heroic dads race into burning Aberdeen flat amid fears child trapped inside
2
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
3
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter – three…
2
4
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers
5
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
6
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reveals meeting to hammer home to Aberdeen summer signings how much games…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
9
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after ‘stupid’ decision to drive home from pub
10
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings

More from Press and Journal

quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Autumn doesn't always have to be drab.
Historical walks and Halloween ideas: 5 things to do this weekend
Rural healthcare was in the spotlight with two motions to Highland Council today. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'We'd have to say we're sorry, we're not ready': Highland Councillors clash over push…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must ignore Rangers' problems and concentrate on their own strengths
Dozens of ducks were killed and injured following the attack.
Dog owner appears in court after 80 ducks die at Elgin farm
A woman poses proudly with her art..
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who came on holiday and never…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; George Petrie sent sinister text messages to his partner.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Grieving brother sent threat and coffin emoji-filled texts to partner
Boxing day sales shoppers in Aberdeen last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DCT Media
Poll: Should stores across the north and north-east close on Boxing Day?
peter pan panto hmt
Aberdeen theatre to give free Peter Pan panto tickets to charities
Willie Young, Angela Scott, Jenny Laing and council head of finance Steve Whyte speak about how Aberdeen City Council got its bond on the stock exchange at Marischal College on Broad Street. Picture of (L-R) Willie Young, Jenny Laing, Steve Whyte and Angela Scott. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 15/12/2016
Credit agency downgrades Aberdeen City Council's outlook to 'negative'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented