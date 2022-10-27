Ross Tokely, 43, explains decision to play in Highland League again after joining Nairn County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Ross Tokely is relishing the chance to shine in the Highland League again – aged 43.

The defender-turned-attacking midfielder enjoyed three years with Tain club St Duthus in the North Caledonian League where he won the Football Times Cup and the North Caledonian Cup.

However, as signed, sealed and delivered on Thursday night, he’s joined Nairn County, who recently handed the manager’s job to Steven Mackay – who is two years younger than his new signing.

Tokely, whose very early playing days were at Huntly in the Highland League, insists his first-class fitness levels are good enough for him to take the plunge at Station Park.

After signing a contract until the end of the season, he said: “I mulled over the interest at the weekend and came to the very hard decision to leave St Duthus.

“I really like challenges and this is something I’m really looking forward to.

“I had a positive chat with Steven Mackay, (assistant boss) David Hind and (first-team coach) Brian Macleod and it came out of the blue, but I am fitter than I have been for many years by running and keeping fit.

“I also played a lot over the summer with St Duthus.

“I’m 43-years-old and people will be asking what I’m doing. But I would not be going to Nairn if I didn’t feel I could help out.

“People may question what I’m doing, but you only live once and we will see how it goes.

“I love football and this move really has come out of the blue. I haven’t looked for it.”

Tokely’s had a terrific career within Scottish football, with his 589 appearances for Caley Thistle spanning 16 years, helping the club gain promotions all the way to the Premiership.

Amid the many big cup triumphs, Tokely was in the Inverness team which beat Celtic 3-1 in the Scottish Cup in February 2000 when they were a second-tier side.

When surprisingly not handed a contract extension at Inverness, Tokely finished his senior career with Ross County in 2012/13, before he moved to Brora Rangers as a player/coach.

After leaving Brora four years ago, with then-Cattachs striker Mackay stepping up to replace him, Tokely turned his attention to enjoying the game as a player again with St Duthus.

That enjoyment has never dimmed and that’s why he’s jumped at the chance of teaming up with a Nairn side yet to really fire this season.

Poor form led to manager Ronnie Sharp standing down and two-time Highland League-winning boss Mackay took over earlier this month.

Decent displays over the past few weeks led to their first win of the season last Saturday when they saw off struggling basement side Strathspey Thistle 4-2 at the weekend.

Third-bottom Nairn will hope to build upon that result this Saturday when they travel to Keith, who are 13th and six points ahead of them.

Experience can help boost Nairn

Tokely is sure Nairn will be lifted by netting their first win of the campaign and aims to help further guide them up the Highland League table.

He added: “They have a good young side and have some players I know very well, so if I can add some experience and help along the way, I’m looking forward to doing that.

“They had a hard run of results, which led to a lack of confidence, but they got their first win at the weekend and they will be looking to kick on and get up the table.”

Boss hails capture of ‘born winner’

Mackay is thrilled to have landing such a high-profile player with an eye for a prize.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ross has agreed to join us and I am looking forward to working with him once again.

“He is a born winner and leader, and his experience is exactly what we need right now.

“I know first-hand the qualities that he will bring to our squad having played with him at Brora. There is no doubt that he was one of the main reasons that Brora won back-to-back titles and had such an impressive defensive record.

“Although he is 43, he is looking as fit as he did when he played for Ross County, and I know from speaking to him that his appetite to continue to play is very strong, which must be admired.”

Manager Alan Geegan said: “It has been a pleasure to have played alongside Ross and to have had him play for me. He has been a massive part of what the club has achieved in the last few years in terms of cup success and he has helped some of the squad really grow as players.” https://t.co/Z5nmiMaMti — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) October 24, 2022