Nairn County set to make move for Ross Tokely

By Callum Law
October 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 5:18 pm
Ross Tokely's last involvement in the Highland League was as manager of Brora Rangers
Ross Tokely is set to make a return to the Breedon Highland League with Nairn County.

It has been reported Inverness Caley Thistle’s record appearance holder was close to a move to Station Park after being released by North Caledonian side St Duthus on Monday.

And it is understood a move to the Wee County could be finalised and confirmed later this week.

Tokely, 43, played for Caley Thistle between 1996 and 2012 during which he made almost 600 appearances and helped the club climb from the Third Division to the Premiership.

After a spell with Ross County, the defender joined Brora Rangers in 2013 before becoming manager at Dudgeon Park in December 2016.

Tokely stepped down as Cattachs boss in May 2018 after leading the Sutherland side to two North of Scotland Cup triumphs and subsequently returned to playing with St Duthus, helping them win the Football Times Cup and North Caledonian Cup.

A move to Nairn would mean being reunited with former Brora team-mate Steven Mackay, who succeeded Ronnie Sharp as Wee County manager earlier this month.

