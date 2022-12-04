Josh Peters gives Buckie different dimension in Highland League Cup win against Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Josh Peters gives Buckie different dimension in Highland League Cup win against Formartine

By Callum Law
December 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Josh Peters, left of Buckie Thistle battles with Formartine United's Kieran Adams
Josh Peters, left of Buckie Thistle battles with Formartine United's Kieran Adams

Graeme Stewart believes Josh Peters has given Buckie Thistle an extra dimension in attack after the striker’s inspired display helped them reach the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-finals.

The Jags won 3-1 against Formartine United at North Lodge Park on Saturday with Peters scoring two and setting up the other.

Since joining from Elgin City in July Peters has scored 18 goals.

Buckie manager Stewart said: “Josh setting up the second goal, in particular, was outstanding.

“He’s not just a goalscorer, a lot of people think he’s just a goalscorer, but he’s also got a bit of trickery about him and can run all day.

“Josh is a nightmare for defenders and I was delighted with him.

“We’ve probably lacked a natural goalscorer until we signed Josh.

“Kyle MacLeod and Sam Urquhart are great strikers, who can also play wide, and they’re both sort of target men.

“But having somebody that runs in behind is the hardest one to get and John McLeod was probably the last we had before Josh.

Josh Peters, left, scores Buckie’s third goal against Formartine with a lob over goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald

“Josh is dangerous and he’s given us a different dimension which we needed.”

Buckie’s three goals game in a 15-minute period in the first half.

Stewart added: “I’m really pleased to win, we didn’t start the game that well.

“The first 10 minutes was a bit scrappy with a lot of long balls and Formartine pick up a lot of second balls because they’re physically bigger than us.

“But after that we got the ball down and got it into the front four and I thought they couldn’t live with us for about 20 minutes.

“We scored three goals and maybe could have had more, but I’m raging with the goal we’ve let in.”

Quick-fire treble does the trick

Formartine started well enough with Mark Gallagher having a free-kick held by Lee Herbert and Julian Wade heading wide from an Aaron Norris cross.

But Buckie burst into life as an attacking force after 20 minutes.

They opened the scoring when Tom MacLennan’s ball into the box was sliced by Johnny Crawford attempting to clear and Peters nipped to slot beyond goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald.

In the 23rd minute it was 2-0 with Peters getting the better of Kieran Adams on the right flank before cutting the ball back for Scott Adams to rifle into the left corner.

Sam Pugh headed over from an Andrew MacAskill corner before Peters notched the third on 35 minutes.

Scott Adams 60-yard diagonal pass from left to right released the striker in behind and with Macdonald off his line Peters neatly lobbed the ball home.

Formartine’s Mark Gallagher, left, tries to get away from Max Barry of Buckie

United responded well as the interval approached. Mark Gallagher stung Herbert’s palms with a low drive before they netted on 43 minutes.

Matthew McLean’s long throw-in was glanced on by Kieran Adams for Graeme Rodger to head home at the back post.

Formartine’s comeback hopes were dented in the 54th minute when Ryan Spink was shown a straight red card by referee Joel Kennedy for a challenge on Joe McCabe.

McCabe was shown yellow by the whistler for pushing Spink in the aftermath of the incident.

The home side continued to battle until the final whistle despite the numerical disadvantage while Peters and Jack Murray were denied by Macdonald when Buckie pressed for a fourth.

Formartine frustration

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson said: “I’m frustrated, I don’t think Buckie have had to work for their goals.

“They were individual mistakes which is the frustration for me. In the first 20 minutes we had a couple of good chances and didn’t take them and before you know it it’s 3-0.

“It’s one of those days, the red card went against us. I don’t know if it was a red card – I’ll need to see it back – but my initial thought was that it’s probably a booking.

“Losing the second and third goals makes it very difficult and it’s the first time it’s probably happened to us.

“Credit to the lads when we went down to 10 men they gave us everything which is one positive.

“We huffed and puffed but Buckie move the ball really well so we had to do a power of work in the last 30 minutes and credit to the players for that.

“You want to compete in every competition which we’ve done relatively well this season, but these things happen and we’ll need to go again.”

