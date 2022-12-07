Strathspey’s Charlie Brown reveals the impact of management on his personal life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Brown has opened up on the strain managing Strathspey Thistle has put on his personal life.

But the Seafield Park boss remains determined to try to rejuvenate the Grantown Jags.

Strathspey sit bottom of the Breedon Highland League having picked up five points from 19 matches.

Brown admits after some of their defeats this term he’s barely been able to speak to his family with his mind still occupied by problems on the pitch.

He said: “It’s difficult when you’re going home and sitting thinking about games and not speaking to anybody.

“It does put a toll on your personal life. I’ve been getting messages from people slating me, getting dog’s abuse and that does put a strain on myself and my family which isn’t right.

“But I’m thick-skinned and I’ve been through a lot in football. I know how difficult it can be and how much you’re in the firing line.

“It can take its toll on family life, luckily enough I have a strong relationship with my kids and we can work through these things and get through these situations.”

Jags aren’t giving up

Banks o’ Dee are level on points with Strathspey following their deduction earlier in the campaign.

But given their start to the season and the fact they have three games in hand the Aberdeen outfit are expect to pull clear of the bottom.

Which leads most observers to conclude that Thistle will finish at the foot of the division.

However, Brown insists those at Seafield Park can’t think like that.

He added: “We’re trying to tell the boys that there are still points there to be won and we’ve got to go into every game as positively as we can.

“The boys know they need to stay in games as long as they can and try to build some positivity on the park.

“If we do that hopefully we can turn things round, but at the moment we’re finding it difficult to cut out some things.

“We need to be doing the things we’re talking about in the dressing room rather than leaving it in the dressing room and hoping someone else does it.

“It’s not just me, everyone at the club is finding it difficult just now.

“We know where we’re going wrong but the finding the solution is proving to be difficult for us.

“It’s not easy but the boys are willing to work to find solutions and we’ve got to plod on.”

Coach could be added

Brown is also considering trying to add to his coaching staff after assistant manager Mark Holmes stepped down last week.

He said: “Mark had to step away because of family and work commitments.

“Robbie Flett stepped in on Saturday (7-0 loss to Rothes) and did a great job. I’ve got a lot of respect for Robbie, his attitude is 100% and he gives everything.

“I’m glad he’s still on board, Robbie has had his own personal issues in the last few months and he took a step back.

“However, he came back in at the weekend and he’s fully committed to the cause of Strathspey.

“He doesn’t even take a wage or travelling expenses, he’s in it for the good of the club and I know I can rely on Robbie just now.

“I am also looking at somebody else coming on board to help us, I haven’t closed the door on that yet.”