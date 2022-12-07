Strathspey’s Charlie Brown reveals the impact of management on his personal life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Strathspey’s Charlie Brown reveals the impact of management on his personal life

By Callum Law
December 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Charlie Brown has opened up on the strain managing Strathspey Thistle has put on his personal life.

But the Seafield Park boss remains determined to try to rejuvenate the Grantown Jags.

Strathspey sit bottom of the Breedon Highland League having picked up five points from 19 matches.

Brown admits after some of their defeats this term he’s barely been able to speak to his family with his mind still occupied by problems on the pitch.

He said: “It’s difficult when you’re going home and sitting thinking about games and not speaking to anybody.

“It does put a toll on your personal life. I’ve been getting messages from people slating me, getting dog’s abuse and that does put a strain on myself and my family which isn’t right.

“But I’m thick-skinned and I’ve been through a lot in football. I know how difficult it can be and how much you’re in the firing line.

“It can take its toll on family life, luckily enough I have a strong relationship with my kids and we can work through these things and get through these situations.”

Jags aren’t giving up

Banks o’ Dee are level on points with Strathspey following their deduction earlier in the campaign.

But given their start to the season and the fact they have three games in hand the Aberdeen outfit are expect to pull clear of the bottom.

Which leads most observers to conclude that Thistle will finish at the foot of the division.

However, Brown insists those at Seafield Park can’t think like that.

He added: “We’re trying to tell the boys that there are still points there to be won and we’ve got to go into every game as positively as we can.

Charlie Brown, left, pictured with former Strathspey assistant manager Mark Holmes

“The boys know they need to stay in games as long as they can and try to build some positivity on the park.

“If we do that hopefully we can turn things round, but at the moment we’re finding it difficult to cut out some things.

“We need to be doing the things we’re talking about in the dressing room rather than leaving it in the dressing room and hoping someone else does it.

“It’s not just me, everyone at the club is finding it difficult just now.

“We know where we’re going wrong but the finding the solution is proving to be difficult for us.

“It’s not easy but the boys are willing to work to find solutions and we’ve got to plod on.”

Coach could be added

Brown is also considering trying to add to his coaching staff after assistant manager Mark Holmes stepped down last week.

He said: “Mark had to step away because of family and work commitments.

“Robbie Flett stepped in on Saturday (7-0 loss to Rothes) and did a great job. I’ve got a lot of respect for Robbie, his attitude is 100% and he gives everything.

“I’m glad he’s still on board, Robbie has had his own personal issues in the last few months and he took a step back.

“However, he came back in at the weekend and he’s fully committed to the cause of Strathspey.

“He doesn’t even take a wage or travelling expenses, he’s in it for the good of the club and I know I can rely on Robbie just now.

“I am also looking at somebody else coming on board to help us, I haven’t closed the door on that yet.”

