Interim boss Brian Ritchie reckons Strathspey post is a great opportunity for someone

Interim manager Brian Ritchie believes the vacant Strathspey Thistle job is an excellent opportunity for someone.

Ritchie – who managed the Grantown Jags from 2011-2013 – is in temporary charge while the Seafield Park side search for a successor to Charlie Brown, who stepped down last week.

Despite Strathspey sitting bottom of the Breedon Highland League with one win from 19 fixtures, Ritchie believes it’s an appealing position.

He said: “I don’t really know how long I’ll be in interim charge for, I work in my family business and we’re busy seven days a week.

“I’ll hold the fort until there is some interest, but I won’t turn my back on it.

“Whoever the club appoints I’ll still be around to help them in any way they wish.

“How long is a piece of string? I don’t know, we don’t know what interest is out there.

“Some people might knock the club and say ‘who’s going to take that job?’

The club would like to put on record their great appreciation of Charlie’s professionalism and effort he gave to the club in this tough time. Thank you Charlie Brown and we wish you all the best for the future. STFC. https://t.co/jyzSY0vpo5 — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) December 9, 2022

“But there could be guys out there who think it’s exactly what they’re looking for to go and prove themselves.

“At the end of the day if somebody comes in and keeps Strathspey up they’ll be a hero.

“There’s an opportunity there for somebody to come in long-term and turn the whole thing round.

“It’s a great club Strathspey, with the effort and commitment the board have put in over the years we need to roll our sleeves up and really fight to stay in the Highland League.”

Ritchie looks for lift

Ritchie, who was previously Clachnacuddin’s Under-20s manager, returned to Strathspey in June as head of football development.

He is aiming to try to lift a Thistle squad low on confidence that has lost 7-0 three times in their last four fixtures.

Weather-permitting Strathspey face Fraserburgh at Bellslea on Saturday and Ritchie added: “I’ll hold the fort in the short-term and try to put a few smiles on faces.

“It’s been a slog this season and I feel for Charlie because he’s an experienced football man and a real gentleman as well.

“But for whatever reason, the team seems to have got into a bit of a rut and couldn’t get themselves out of it.

“I think it’s about trying to give the club a lift and trying to get some confidence into the players again.

“If you look at it on paper they’re good players and they shouldn’t be taking the beatings they have been taking.

“I think we have to be realistic, come the end of the season if we’re still bottom of the league and have to go into a play-off we want to head into that full of passion.

“We’re not just seeing out the season, we need to fight for every single point available and if the club is still bottom we need to fight until the very end.

“Wherever we end up it won’t be for the lack of effort and commitment and if the boys are not committed they know where the door is.

“I don’t think you could have picked a harder game than away to the reigning champions.

“But if it goes ahead it’s something I’ll relish.”