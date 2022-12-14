Interim boss Brian Ritchie reckons Strathspey post is a great opportunity for someone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Interim boss Brian Ritchie reckons Strathspey post is a great opportunity for someone

By Callum Law
December 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 7:25 am
Brian Ritchie, right, during his previous stint as Strathspey Thistle manager, is in interim charge of the Grantown side
Brian Ritchie, right, during his previous stint as Strathspey Thistle manager, is in interim charge of the Grantown side

Interim manager Brian Ritchie believes the vacant Strathspey Thistle job is an excellent opportunity for someone.

Ritchie – who managed the Grantown Jags from 2011-2013 – is in temporary charge while the Seafield Park side search for a successor to Charlie Brown, who stepped down last week.

Despite Strathspey sitting bottom of the Breedon Highland League with one win from 19 fixtures, Ritchie believes it’s an appealing position.

He said: “I don’t really know how long I’ll be in interim charge for, I work in my family business and we’re busy seven days a week.

“I’ll hold the fort until there is some interest, but I won’t turn my back on it.

“Whoever the club appoints I’ll still be around to help them in any way they wish.

“How long is a piece of string? I don’t know, we don’t know what interest is out there.

“Some people might knock the club and say ‘who’s going to take that job?’

“But there could be guys out there who think it’s exactly what they’re looking for to go and prove themselves.

“At the end of the day if somebody comes in and keeps Strathspey up they’ll be a hero.

“There’s an opportunity there for somebody to come in long-term and turn the whole thing round.

“It’s a great club Strathspey, with the effort and commitment the board have put in over the years we need to roll our sleeves up and really fight to stay in the Highland League.”

Ritchie looks for lift

Ritchie, who was previously Clachnacuddin’s Under-20s manager, returned to Strathspey in June as head of football development.

He is aiming to try to lift a Thistle squad low on confidence that has lost 7-0 three times in their last four fixtures.

Weather-permitting Strathspey face Fraserburgh at Bellslea on Saturday and Ritchie added: “I’ll hold the fort in the short-term and try to put a few smiles on faces.

“It’s been a slog this season and I feel for Charlie because he’s an experienced football man and a real gentleman as well.

“But for whatever reason, the team seems to have got into a bit of a rut and couldn’t get themselves out of it.

Charlie Brown resigned as Strathspey Thistle manager last weekend.

“I think it’s about trying to give the club a lift and trying to get some confidence into the players again.

“If you look at it on paper they’re good players and they shouldn’t be taking the beatings they have been taking.

“I think we have to be realistic, come the end of the season if we’re still bottom of the league and have to go into a play-off we want to head into that full of passion.

“We’re not just seeing out the season, we need to fight for every single point available and if the club is still bottom we need to fight until the very end.

“Wherever we end up it won’t be for the lack of effort and commitment and if the boys are not committed they know where the door is.

“I don’t think you could have picked a harder game than away to the reigning champions.

“But if it goes ahead it’s something I’ll relish.”

