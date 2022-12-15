Craig Stewart thrilled after Ben Allan commits to Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Craig Stewart thrilled after Ben Allan commits to Deveronvale

By Callum Law
December 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Ben Allan, left, has signed a contract extension with Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage
Ben Allan, left, has signed a contract extension with Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart says Ben Allan is one of the players he wants to build his team around after the midfielder signed a contract extension.

The 26-year-old joined the Banffers in November 2020 after returning to the north-east following six years in America.

Allan’s new deal will keep him at Princess Royal Park until the summer of 2025 and manager Stewart says he has a lot to offer going forward.

He said: “Ben’s an important player, he gives us a couple of options in terms of where he can play.

“He also gives us experience, he’s got a great attitude and a great work-rate.

“Sometimes I feel Ben doesn’t get the credit he deserves for some of his performances.

“We offered him an extension at the end of last season but he was going to do fire service training so he wanted to see how it panned out alongside football.

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is pleased to have retained the services of Ben Allan

“But so far it’s worked out really well, he will miss a game here or there, but he’s committed to the cause.

“Ben also helps the youngsters along which is important with the young squad that we’ve got.

“Ben is a big player for us and along with the likes of Harry Noble and Innes McKay is a player we want to build our team around.

“They’re all under contract and they’ll be important for us going forward.

“And to help the young players come through it’s important we also keep a hold of the likes of Dane Ballard, Robbie Allan and Grant Noble.

“Robbie and Grant maybe haven’t had as much game time as they would have liked this season but they’re still really important players to have in the squad.”

Vale pulling in same direction

Deveronvale are currently 15th in the Breedon Highland League.

However, they are trying to build for the future with a number of last season’s title-winning Under-18 featuring for the first-team this term.

Stewart is pleased Allan and the club’s other experienced players want to be part of the project.

He added: “Ben’s bought in to what we’re wanting to do by committing himself to the club and most of our squad are the same.

“We’re all in it together and it’s important that we have that buy-in from everyone.

“We’ve had some difficult results this season but we’re all in it together and we’re all striving to go in the same direction which is important.”

