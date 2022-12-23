Friendships on hold for Aidan Combe as Formartine face Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Aidan Combe friendship will be set aside tonight as Formartine United go in search of three points against his former club Fraserburgh.

The sides meet at North Lodge Park in the first of a festive period double-header.

Combe joined United from the Broch in October, but left Bellslea on good terms.

Earlier this week the 25-year-old winger helped former team-mate Ryan Cowie move house but that will be forgotten come kick-off this evening.

Combe said: “I was helping Ryan move stuff into his new house on Wednesday and we were talking about the game.

“Ryan’s moved to just along the road from me. We were having a laugh about it but it’ll be good to play Fraserburgh.

“Ryan said I was last in his contact list for moving stuff, but I was the last-gasp option when nobody else would help him!

“Connor Wood was there as well so we had a good laugh.

“It’s good that you can have a laugh beforehand but when it comes to the game it’ll be all serious and we’ll both be looking to win.

“I wouldn’t mind getting a goal, that’s for sure, but Fraserburgh will be looking to shut me out.

“Games like these are ones you look forward to and want to be involved in.”

‘We’ll try our best to keep them quiet’

Ross Aitken echoed those sentiments and hopes Fraserburgh can keep Combe and Paul Campbell – who joined Formartine from the Broch last weekend – quiet.

The 26-year-old defender said: “We know all about Aidan and Paul, they’ve both got a lot of quality. We’ll need to try our best to keep them quiet.

“I’m sure they’ll be wanting to be at their best to try to get one over us.

“We’re mates and we’ve played together, but when the whistle goes the friendships go out the window and it’s about getting three points for your team.

“After the game, you hope you’ve got the result and you’ll have a catch-up.

“During the 90 minutes, you do everything you can to get three points for your team.

“Formartine have got quality throughout their side, it’s not just those two, they’ve got the likes of Julian Wade, Graeme Rodger, Daniel Park and Mark Gallagher.

“They’ve got quality right through their team and we’ll need to be at our best.

“We’ve played them already this season and they’ve added to their squad since so it will be a tough test.”

News from around the Highland League

Meanwhile, volunteers have been busy during the week trying to ensure Christie Park is playable for Huntly’s game against Keith.

Black and Golds boss Allan Hale said: “We’ve had a squad of people working hard to clear the snow because there was still a couple of inches of snow on Christie Park.

“The volunteers have been working hard on the pitch and hopefully their efforts mean the game is on.”

Neither side has played since December 3, but having taken four points from their last two fixtures Keith manager Craig Ewen is hoping to build a good run.

He added: “We’ve had two good performances in our last two games and we’re looking to build on that.

“It’s about consistency for us and if we can play at our best we’ll get chances.”

Elsewhere, Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City tackle Banks o’ Dee at Glebe Park.

Dee are without Marc Young, Jack Henderson, Magnus Watson, Kyle Willox and Matt Robertson.

Deveronvale meet Buckie Thistle in a derby at Princess Royal Park.

Robbie Allan, Max Stewart, Jamie Tinnock and Kyle MacKillop-Hall are missing for the Banffers. Max Barry and Ryan Fyffe are suspended for the Jags with Kevin Fraser and Sam Morison still out injured.

Forres Mechanics are without Graham Fraser and Ruari Fraser for their Mosset Park encounter with Lossiemouth.

Jared Kennedy is suspended for the Coasters, who have Ian Campbell in interim charge.

Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos v Turriff United at Harlaw Park was postponed late last night due to frost and snow.