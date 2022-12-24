Mark Cowie delighted as Fraserburgh edge out Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Cowie delighted as Fraserburgh edge out Formartine

By Callum Law
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh, left, battles with Formartine United's Julian Wade
Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh, left, battles with Formartine United's Julian Wade

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased to grind out a victory against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

In a tight Breedon Highland League tussle Jamie Beagrie’s first half strike earned the Broch a 1-0 win.

The result takes the champions – who are fourth in the table – four points clear of fifth-placed United.

Cowie said: “I’m delighted, Formartine are a very good side and when you look at the teamsheet you have to take notice of that.

“Last season we were free-flowing a lot of the time, but this season there have been times when we’ve had to be solid and difficult to play against.

“Not a lot of teams will come to Pitmedden and keep a clean sheet.

“It is satisfying to win like that, there are many ways to win matches.

“Formartine will win matches like that was well, you need to get over the line, it’s all about winning.

“There’s different ways to do it. Going forward we weren’t quite ourselves, but without the ball our shape was really good and I’m delighted.”

Beagrie makes breakthrough

Injury prevented Formartine’s new signing Paul Campbell making his debut against his former club, while Fraserburgh’s new recruit Josh Bolton was on the bench.

After quarter of an hour Julian Wade shot straight into the hands of visiting goalkeeper Joe Barbour after Matthew McLean’s long throw-in dropped inside the six-yard box.

But it was Fraserburgh who broke the deadlock on 35 minutes. Scott Barbour’s in-swinging corner from the right wasn’t cleared and Beagrie hammered the loose ball into the roof of the net.

The Broch tried to add a second before half-time with Ryan Sargent’s effort blocked and Willie West heading over before Sean Butcher’s angled strike was parried by goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald shortly after the break.

Midway through the second period Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie returned after four months out following a dislocated kneecap.

Fraserburgh’s Paul Young, left, tackles Aidan Combe of Formartine

On 70 minutes Macdonald made a superb save to deny Scott Barbour from 12 yards and then at the other end Formartine cranked up the pressure.

Johnny Crawford’s blast from the edge of the area was blocked and Wade swept a shot over the bar.

With a couple of minutes of normal time left a McLean cross from the right dropped for Aaron Norris, but from inside the box his shot fizzed just over.

Despite United’s best efforts they couldn’t conjure an equaliser, while Paul Young went close for the Broch in injury time.

The sides meet again next Friday at Bellslea.

Frustration for Formartine

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson said: “It was very close, chances were few and far between. Unfortunately for us Fraserburgh took theirs and we’ve not taken ours.

“The boys are disappointed because we’ve had four or five good chances.

“Fraserburgh have had a couple themselves and took one so obviously they get the points which is disappointing.

“We do take encouragement because we played them a few times last season and there was a gulf but we’re closing that which is good.

“But ultimately you want to win.”

