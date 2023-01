[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Breedon Highland League clash between Huntly and Keith at Christie Park has been postponed.

A combination of snow and frost meant the playing surface was deemed unplayable on Friday morning.

It’s the second Highland League fixture scheduled for Friday night to be called off.

Frost and snow led to Inverurie Locos v Turriff United at Harlaw Park being postponed late on Thursday night.