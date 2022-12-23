Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee share the spoils in eight-goal thriller at Glebe Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee shared the spoils after an eight-goal thriller in the Breedon Highland League at Glebe Park.

Banks o’ Dee led 3-0 at the interval and looked on course for victory but City fought back to level the match and two further goals for either side brought the curtain down on an incredible match.

The visitors grabbed the lead in the 21st minute when Lachie Macleod picked up the ball at the edge of the City box and slotted the ball past Lenny Wilson in the City goal.

Mark Gilmour should have made it 2-0 after 30 minutes when he blasted the ball over the bar from two yards out but Lewis Crosbie doubled his side’s lead seconds later when he fired home from the edge of the box.

It was 3-0 for Dee a minute before half-time when Michael Philipson dispossessed Euan Spark before blasting the ball past Wilson.

GOOOOOOAAALLLL!!!!! Brechin City 0-3 Dee (44mins) HES BACK!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WiRXtqP8dM — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) December 23, 2022

City were awarded a penalty a couple of minutes into the second half when Botti Biabi was brought down in the box but Grady McGrath’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Andrew Shearer.

However City pushed forward and Biabi reduced the deficit a couple of minutes later with a close-range finish and Fraser Macleod made it 3-2 shortly afterwards. City were firing on all cylinders and McGrath incredibly levelled the match in the 66th minute when he headed home a Marc Scott cross.

Craig Macaskill then restored Dee’s advantage in the 73rd minute only for Scott to equalise for City five minutes later.

Both sides pushed forward in search of the winning goal in the closing stages but both defences stood firm as the teams shared the spoils.

FULL TIME | Brechin City 4-4 Banks O’ Dee A quite incredible second half as City come back from 3 goals down at the break but have to settle for a point at Glebe Park this evening. Biabi, McGrath, MacLeod and Scott on target. pic.twitter.com/WCEm0GUZlM — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) December 23, 2022