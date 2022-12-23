Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee share the spoils in eight-goal thriller at Glebe Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee share the spoils in eight-goal thriller at Glebe Park

By Reporter
December 23, 2022, 9:50 pm
Brechin manager Andy Kirk.
Brechin manager Andy Kirk.

Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee shared the spoils after an eight-goal thriller in the Breedon Highland League at Glebe Park.

Banks o’ Dee led 3-0 at the interval and looked on course for victory but City fought back to level the match and two further goals for either side brought the curtain down on an incredible match.

The visitors grabbed the lead in the 21st minute when Lachie Macleod picked up the ball at the edge of the City box and slotted the ball past Lenny Wilson in the City goal.

Mark Gilmour should have made it 2-0 after 30 minutes when he blasted the ball over the bar from two yards out but Lewis Crosbie doubled his side’s lead seconds later when he fired home from the edge of the box.

It was 3-0 for Dee a minute before half-time when Michael Philipson dispossessed Euan Spark before blasting the ball past Wilson.

City were awarded a penalty a couple of minutes into the second half when Botti Biabi was brought down in the box but Grady McGrath’s spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Andrew Shearer.

However City pushed forward and Biabi reduced the deficit a couple of minutes later with a close-range finish and Fraser Macleod made it 3-2 shortly afterwards. City were firing on all cylinders and McGrath incredibly levelled the match in the 66th minute when he headed home a Marc Scott cross.

Craig Macaskill then restored Dee’s advantage in the 73rd minute only for Scott to equalise for City five minutes later.

Both sides pushed forward in search of the winning goal in the closing stages but both defences stood firm as the teams shared the spoils.

