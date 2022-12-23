Highland League: Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics leave it late to claim the points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics leave it late to claim the points

By Reporter
December 23, 2022, 10:25 pm
Marcus Goodall celebrates. Image: Kenny Elrick
Marcus Goodall celebrates. Image: Kenny Elrick

Friday night football served up a Christmas cracker at Princess Royal Park as Buckie Thistle netted a late winner after being given a severe test by a determined Deveronvale side.

Both teams set a frantic pace from the off with Vale’s Horace Ormsby being denied by a fine Jack Murray challenge while at the other end Tom MacLennan curled a dipping effort just over the crossbar from 30 yards.

Buckie opened the scoring ten minutes from the break when Harry Noble was deemed to have handled an Andy  MacAskill free kick and from the resulting spot kick MacAskill sent Sean McIntosh the wrong way.

Four minutes later Vale were level when Noble’s flighted corner kick to the near post was pushed into his own net by Buckie keeper Balint Demus.

Scott Adams should have put Buckie in front ten minutes after the restart when he was left with a clear shot on goal but squared the ball and the chance was lost.

With 63 minutes played a poor challenge by Sam Pugh on Matt Jamieson saw both dugouts and players on the field clash with the outcome being a red card for Vale manager Craig Stewart, a yellow for Buckie manager Graeme Stewart and Pugh receiving a booking.

Buckie claimed the points with a winner eight minutes from time when Marcus Goodall got three opportunities to find the target from eight yards with the last one beating McIntosh to find the target via the inside of the post.

The win means Buckie moved to within one point of leaders Brechin City who drew 4-4 against Banks o’ Dee.

Forres Mechanics 1-0 Lossiemouth

Lee Fraser netted a late winner for Forres Mechanics. Image: Jasper Image.

Forres Mechanics edged a 1-0 victory over Lossiemouth at Mosset Park to pick up three vital points thanks to an injury time header from Lee Fraser. After an even opening period, Lossiemouth had a series of chances in a frantic five-minute spell.

Stuart Knight was forced to make a fantastic save down to his right when Ross Elliot and Ryan Stuart combined before the former saw his header kept out.

Elliot was denied by Knight again two minutes later, before Adam MacLeod drilled a ball across the goal with no takers.

Liam Archibald had a chance when Knight took a heavy touch but skied over from 25 yards, before Lossie keeper Logan Ross was tested by Ben Barron’s 25-yard volley.

The Lossie fans thought they had taken the lead when Niall Kennedy’s powerful long-range effort was turned an inch wide by MacLeod on the hour mark.

Ross in the Lossie goal made a stunning fingertip save on 72 minutes to turn Craig Mackenzie’s well-hit 20-yarder over the top.

The Can-Cans were wondering how they hadn’t gone ahead five minutes later when a combination of Logan Ross and last-ditch defending kept out close range efforts from Ben Barron and Ethan Cairns.

Lossie had a chance to win it late on but MacLeod didn’t get enough on his chip and was denied by Knight.

Into added time and, after a series of corners, the winner came for the Cans – courtesy of centre-half Lee Fraser’s header from five yards.

Ethan Cairns almost put the cherry on the cake a minute later but his effort was tipped over by Logan Ross, who was unfortunate to be on the losing side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Fraser Dingwall celebrates the opening goal for Nairn against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Featured image with Brechin manager Andy Kirk and Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt for Highland League Weekly on December 31 2022. Created by DCT Design Desk on December 29 2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
CR0040334 Banks o' Dee v Brechin City Pictured Brechin celebrate their scecond goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 30/12/2022
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
Fraserburgh captain Willie West - number 8 - scored the equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Formartine. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
CR0040334 Banks o' Dee v Brechin City Pictured is Bltti Biabi on the attack for Brechin and Kacper Lewecki Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 30/12/2022
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented