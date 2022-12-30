Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The spoils were shared at Bellslea Park as Fraserburgh came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League.

Aidan Combe marked his return to Bellslea with a goal against his former club, as he put Formartine 1-0 up with a low strike in the seventh minute.

The away side had a 2-0 advantage by the 24th minute as Coombe scored his second of the match when he converted the rebound from a missed Jonathan Crawford penalty.

It was game on by the half-time whistle, though, as Fraserburgh substitute Josh Bolton halved the deficit in the 36th minute with a strike from inside the Formartine box.

With seven minutes left in normal time, Willie West ensured a point for the home side as the Broch captain fired the ball into the back of the net from a corner.

Formartine take early lead at Bellslea

After early chances for Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour, it was the away side who took the lead with less than 10 minutes on the clock at Bellslea, as Combe came back to haunt his former club as he buried a low effort beyond keeper Joe Barbour to make it 1-0.

Broch boss Mark Cowie was forced into making an early change, as Bolton came on to replace Sean Butcher in the 19th minute, after he was struggling from an earlier knock.

In the 23rd minute, and much to the dismay of the Bellslea crowd, referee Joel Kennedy had no hesitation in pointing to the spot as Formartine’s Scott Lisle was brought down inside the area.

Crawford stepped up for the penalty which was saved by Barbour, but after a number of Formartine players tried their luck with the rebound, Combe was the one to find the back of the Fraserburgh net – for the second time.

At the other end, Fraserburgh responded immediately and had a glorious chance to pull a goal back when Paul Young unleashed a strike from inside the box, but United keeper Ewen Macdonald made a superb save to push it round the post.

The Broch did pull a goal back, though, as Bolton scored when the ball landed at his feet, after keeper Macdonald parried Logan Watt’s cross back into the danger area.

On the stroke of half-time, Formartine thought they had won another penalty when Julian Wade went to ground, but the Dominica international was instead shown a yellow card by ref Kennedy for simulation.

A scrappy second-half as Fraserburgh clinch a draw

It took 10 minutes for either side to have a real look in front of goal in the second-half, and it was Combe who tried his luck for his hattrick with a floated effort, however, it was collected by goalie Barbour.

And then, straight up the other end, MacDonald made a super save to keep the score level as Fraserburgh hit a snap-shot from inside the box, before a Formartine body cleared another chance off the line.

After a Broch wave of attack, Formatine tried to hit them on the counter as Wade used his pace to beat the home backline, however, the resulting cross into the box was poor.

It looked like Formartine were going to hold on for the three points, but Broch skipper West smashed the ball into the back of the net in the 83rd minute to earn his side a share of the spoils, as it finished 2-2.