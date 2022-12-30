Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine

By Sophie Goodwin
December 30, 2022, 9:53 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 10:17 pm
Fraserburgh captain Willie West - number 8 - scored the equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Formartine. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh captain Willie West - number 8 - scored the equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Formartine. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The spoils were shared at Bellslea Park as Fraserburgh came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League.

Aidan Combe marked his return to Bellslea with a goal against his former club, as he put Formartine 1-0 up with a low strike in the seventh minute.

The away side had a 2-0 advantage by the 24th minute as Coombe scored his second of the match when he converted the rebound from a missed Jonathan Crawford penalty.

It was game on by the half-time whistle, though, as Fraserburgh substitute Josh Bolton halved the deficit in the 36th minute with a strike from inside the Formartine box.

With seven minutes left in normal time, Willie West ensured a point for the home side as the Broch captain fired the ball into the back of the net from a corner.

Formartine take early lead at Bellslea

After early chances for Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour, it was the away side who took the lead with less than 10 minutes on the clock at Bellslea, as Combe came back to haunt his former club as he buried a low effort beyond keeper Joe Barbour to make it 1-0.

Broch boss Mark Cowie was forced into making an early change, as Bolton came on to replace Sean Butcher in the 19th minute, after he was struggling from an earlier knock.

In the 23rd minute, and much to the dismay of the Bellslea crowd, referee Joel Kennedy had no hesitation in pointing to the spot as Formartine’s Scott Lisle was brought down inside the area.

Crawford stepped up for the penalty which was saved by Barbour, but after a number of Formartine players tried their luck with the rebound, Combe was the one to find the back of the Fraserburgh net – for the second time.

Formartine’s Aidan Combe in action against his former side. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

At the other end, Fraserburgh responded immediately and had a glorious chance to pull a goal back when Paul Young unleashed a strike from inside the box, but United keeper Ewen Macdonald made a superb save to push it round the post.

The Broch did pull a goal back, though, as Bolton scored when the ball landed at his feet, after keeper Macdonald parried Logan Watt’s cross back into the danger area.

On the stroke of half-time, Formartine thought they had won another penalty when Julian Wade went to ground, but the Dominica international was instead shown a yellow card by ref Kennedy for simulation.

A scrappy second-half as Fraserburgh clinch a draw

It took 10 minutes for either side to have a real look in front of goal in the second-half, and it was Combe who tried his luck for his hattrick with a floated effort, however, it was collected by goalie Barbour.

And then, straight up the other end, MacDonald made a super save to keep the score level as Fraserburgh hit a snap-shot from inside the box, before a Formartine body cleared another chance off the line.

After a Broch wave of attack, Formatine tried to hit them on the counter as Wade used his pace to beat the home backline, however, the resulting cross into the box was poor.

It looked like Formartine were going to hold on for the three points, but Broch skipper West smashed the ball into the back of the net in the 83rd minute to earn his side a share of the spoils, as it finished 2-2.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Fraser Dingwall celebrates the opening goal for Nairn against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Featured image with Brechin manager Andy Kirk and Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt for Highland League Weekly on December 31 2022. Created by DCT Design Desk on December 29 2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
CR0040334 Banks o' Dee v Brechin City Pictured Brechin celebrate their scecond goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 30/12/2022
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
CR0040334 Banks o' Dee v Brechin City Pictured is Bltti Biabi on the attack for Brechin and Kacper Lewecki Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 30/12/2022
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch
5 March 2022. This is from the Highland League Match between Lossiemouth FC and Fort William FC. PICTURE CONTENT: -Centre - Dean Stewart form Lossiemouth celebrates his goal with teammates
Contracts boost for Lossiemouth ahead of Forres clash
Graphic for a piece recapping the story of the 2021-22 Breedon Highland League season. Graphic produced by DCT Design Desk on April 26 2022
Highland League: Review of a thrilling 2022

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented