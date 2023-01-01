Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County have announced that club captain Fraser Dingwall has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2025.

Manager Steven Mackay was delighted to see the central defender commit his future to the club.

He said: “Fraser is only 24-years-old but he is displaying all the attributes to be an excellent captain.

“He leads from the front, is a winner and is getting better with each game.

“The partnership he has forged with Ross Tokely at the centre of our defence has been very pleasing and I believe he will only get better.

“I am delighted he has agreed to pledge his future to the club as he is a big part of our plans moving forward.”

Dingwall joined Nairn from Invergordon in 2018, having previously played for his hometown club Alness United.

He has scored eight goals in 81 appearances for Nairn and won the club’s Players’ Player of the Year in 2019 at the end of his first season at Station Park.