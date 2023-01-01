Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal

By Danny Law
January 1, 2023, 1:56 pm
Fraser Dingwall celebrates the opening goal for Nairn against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Image.
Fraser Dingwall celebrates the opening goal for Nairn against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Image.

Nairn County have announced that club captain Fraser Dingwall has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2025.

Manager Steven Mackay was delighted to see the central defender commit his future to the club.

He said: “Fraser is only 24-years-old but he is displaying all the attributes to be an excellent captain.

“He leads from the front, is a winner and is getting better with each game.

“The partnership he has forged with Ross Tokely at the centre of our defence has been very pleasing and I believe he will only get better.

“I am delighted he has agreed to pledge his future to the club as he is a big part of our plans moving forward.”

Dingwall joined Nairn from Invergordon in 2018, having previously played for his hometown club Alness United.

He has scored eight goals in 81 appearances for Nairn and won the club’s Players’ Player of the Year in 2019 at the end of his first season at Station Park.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Banks o’ Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres Mechanics highlights

