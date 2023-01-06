Brora Rangers interim boss Stuart Golabek moves quickly to sign young Ross County duo on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers interim boss Stuart Golabek has bolstered his Cattachs squad – with Andrew MacLeod and Logan Ross both joining on loan from Premiership Ross County.

Midfielder MacLeod had been on loan at Clachnacuddin, while keeper Ross was at Lossiemouth, during the first part of the Breedon Highland League campaign, but the up-and-coming Dingwall duo will now spend the rest of the season with the title-chasing Dudgeon Park outfit.

Brora stand-in gaffer Golabek – who only took the reins following Craig Campbell’s shock resignation on Thursday – said: “We appreciate Ross County giving us the opportunity to take the players on loan. They have caught our eye in recent months.

“We hope they both progress and help us push on in the second half of the season”

