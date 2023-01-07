Allan Hale hopes Huntly won’t be caught out after cold snap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Allan Hale hopes a lack of sharpness doesn’t catch Huntly out after a month in cold storage.

The Black and Golds are in Breedon Highland League action against Turriff United this afternoon at Christie Park, having not played since December 3.

Hale said: “It’s a really tough game for us, particularly because we haven’t had a game for more than a month.

“We’ve kept the boys ticking over as best we can in training, but that’s not the same as match sharpness.

“Hopefully that won’t impact the game too much in terms of our performance, but we’re looking forward to getting back playing.

“It’s a clean slate really, because we haven’t had any games and haven’t had the chance to build momentum.

“Hopefully we can get a run of games on now, because we’ve got some important ones coming up.”

For Turriff, this is their first game without striker Aaron Reid, who completed his move to Aberdeen at the start of the month.

But after a victory against Inverurie Locos to end 2022, boss Dean Donaldson is upbeat.

He added: “Aaron’s away to Aberdeen and credit to him for what he’s done.

“I think we’ve got three or four other young players that could go up the levels as well in time.

“We’ve got other players who know where the goal is -. Ewan Clark has been really good for us, and we need other boys to help him because he can’t do it all himself.

“We’re just looking for that consistency and that ruthlessness to do the right things at the right time.

“I’m hopeful we can get a similar performance to the one we produced last week against Inverurie.”