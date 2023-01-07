Allan Hale hopes Huntly won’t be caught out after cold snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Allan Hale hopes Huntly won’t be caught out after cold snap

By Callum Law
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Allan Hale is looking forward to Huntly's return to action against Turriff United
Allan Hale is looking forward to Huntly's return to action against Turriff United

Allan Hale hopes a lack of sharpness doesn’t catch Huntly out after a month in cold storage.

The Black and Golds are in Breedon Highland League action against Turriff United this afternoon at Christie Park, having not played since December 3.

Hale said: “It’s a really tough game for us, particularly because we haven’t had a game for more than a month.

“We’ve kept the boys ticking over as best we can in training, but that’s not the same as match sharpness.

“Hopefully that won’t impact the game too much in terms of our performance, but we’re looking forward to getting back playing.

“It’s a clean slate really, because we haven’t had any games and haven’t had the chance to build momentum.

“Hopefully we can get a run of games on now, because we’ve got some important ones coming up.”

For Turriff, this is their first game without striker Aaron Reid, who completed his move to Aberdeen at the start of the month.

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson.

But after a victory against Inverurie Locos to end 2022, boss Dean Donaldson is upbeat.

He added: “Aaron’s away to Aberdeen and credit to him for what he’s done.

“I think we’ve got three or four other young players that could go up the levels as well in time.

“We’ve got other players who know where the goal is -. Ewan Clark has been really good for us, and we need other boys to help him because he can’t do it all himself.

“We’re just looking for that consistency and that ruthlessness to do the right things at the right time.

“I’m hopeful we can get a similar performance to the one we produced last week against Inverurie.”

 

