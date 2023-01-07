Brian Ritchie looking to put Strathspey Thistle on a positive footing for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brian Ritchie looking to put Strathspey Thistle on a positive footing for 2023

By Callum Law
January 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Interim Strathspey manager Brian Ritchie, right, hopes his new signings can make a difference against Forres Mechanics
Interim manager Brian Ritchie, right, hopes his new signings can make a difference against Forres Mechanics

Interim manager Brian Ritchie hopes 2023 can be the start of a new dawn for Strathspey Thistle.

The Grantown Jags face Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park this afternoon in their first fixture since December 3.

It will be Ritchie’s first game since taking temporary charge following Charlie Brown’s resignation last month.

He has signed Ross Logan from Clach, Rory Williamson and Seamus McConaghy on loan from Nairn, and brought in Cairn Giles from Strathspey’s community team.

Ritchie hopes the new faces can help the side sitting bottom of the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “The lads we’ve brought in are young, fit, willing to learn and take on instructions, which is good.

“Training has been upbeat and the tempo has been high,

“I would hope it can be a new dawn for us, but I’m long enough in the tooth to know you can also get a false dawn.

“We’ve reflected on what has been a difficult few months for us, but we want to kick on.

“I want to put the foundations in place for the new manager when he’s appointed to have something positive to work with and start on a positive footing.”

Forres boss Steven MacDonald is wary of Strathspey, but is looking for more from his team in the final third after two hard-fought encounters against Lossiemouth over the festive period.

Steven MacDonald is looking for an improved attack display from Forres against Strathspey.

He added: “Strathspey are a different proposition, they’ve made a few signings and we’ve also got to be wary of the new manager bounce which teams inevitably seem to get.

“We’re looking to do a bit better in an attacking sense after the last couple of games. We want to carry a bit more of a threat.”

