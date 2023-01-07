Brian Ritchie looking to put Strathspey Thistle on a positive footing for 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim manager Brian Ritchie hopes 2023 can be the start of a new dawn for Strathspey Thistle.

The Grantown Jags face Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park this afternoon in their first fixture since December 3.

It will be Ritchie’s first game since taking temporary charge following Charlie Brown’s resignation last month.

He has signed Ross Logan from Clach, Rory Williamson and Seamus McConaghy on loan from Nairn, and brought in Cairn Giles from Strathspey’s community team.

Ritchie hopes the new faces can help the side sitting bottom of the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “The lads we’ve brought in are young, fit, willing to learn and take on instructions, which is good.

“Training has been upbeat and the tempo has been high,

“I would hope it can be a new dawn for us, but I’m long enough in the tooth to know you can also get a false dawn.

“We’ve reflected on what has been a difficult few months for us, but we want to kick on.

“I want to put the foundations in place for the new manager when he’s appointed to have something positive to work with and start on a positive footing.”

Forres boss Steven MacDonald is wary of Strathspey, but is looking for more from his team in the final third after two hard-fought encounters against Lossiemouth over the festive period.

He added: “Strathspey are a different proposition, they’ve made a few signings and we’ve also got to be wary of the new manager bounce which teams inevitably seem to get.

“We’re looking to do a bit better in an attacking sense after the last couple of games. We want to carry a bit more of a threat.”