Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan

Inverness Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro has returned to Nairn County for a second loan spell.
The 17-year-old custodian initially joined the Breedon Highland League side in November with that deal expiring this week.
However, the Championship Caley Jags have let Munro return to the Wee County.
🧤Goalkeeper Lewis Munro has returned to the club on loan from @ICTFC until the end of the season. Details 👇https://t.co/22lBc2GJ8i#ItsaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/2MBknwBefR
— Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 6, 2023
He featured four times for Steven Mackay’s side in wins against Turriff United, Lossiemouth, Forres Mechanics and a draw with Formartine United.
Munro could feature tomorrow when Nairn welcome Banks o’ Dee to Station Park.