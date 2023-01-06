Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro has returned to Nairn County for a second loan spell.

The 17-year-old custodian initially joined the Breedon Highland League side in November with that deal expiring this week.

However, the Championship Caley Jags have let Munro return to the Wee County.

🧤Goalkeeper Lewis Munro has returned to the club on loan from @ICTFC until the end of the season. Details 👇https://t.co/22lBc2GJ8i#ItsaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/2MBknwBefR — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 6, 2023

He featured four times for Steven Mackay’s side in wins against Turriff United, Lossiemouth, Forres Mechanics and a draw with Formartine United.

Munro could feature tomorrow when Nairn welcome Banks o’ Dee to Station Park.