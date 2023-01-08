Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second half blitz from Forres Mechanics saw them storm to an 8-1 win over bottom-of-the-table Strathspey Thistle.

The Can-Cans led 2-1 after a well-contested first half, but there was only one team in it after the break as Forres hit their struggling visitors with six goals in the second period.

Forres assistant manager Stephen Maclean said: “We are very pleased with the amount of goals because we are just off the back of two games with one goal between them.

“In Grantown at the start of the season we scored two early goals and it was game over after 10 minutes. I didn’t have the same feeling today at 2-0 because we weren’t playing very well – then they got a freak goal, but they earned it and caused us problems until the end of the half.

“But we got our third goal 30 seconds into the second half and that was a bit of relief for the boys. At 4-1 they really went out, with pressure off, and enjoyed themselves, and we saw some really nice play.”

Forres took a fifth-minute lead when Ben Barron turned Ryan MacLeman’s low cross in from close range.

It was 2-0 on 26 minutes when Dale Wood headed a Craig Mackenzie corner through the legs of Strathspey goalkeeper Michael MacCallum.

At 2-0, the Jags had to weather a storm of Forres chances before managing to get themselves on the scoresheet in strange fashion. Owen Loveland struck a cross-cum-shot across the box from a tight angle and Forres goalkeeper Stuart Knight allowed it to bounce through him and in.

Strathy keeper MacCallum’s mistake on 38 minutes allowed Ben Barron in but, under pressure, he could only knock against the post with the goal gaping.

The second half was one-way traffic, with the first goal coming inside 30 seconds of the restart as Shaun Morrison side-footed home from 10 yards.

It was 4-1 just two minutes later when another Mackenzie corner was headed in by Lee Fraser, and the fifth Forres goal came on 57 minutes when Fraser again met a set piece, looping a header over MacCallum for Morrison to volley his second into an empty net.

Fraser was involved again on 65 minutes, knocking in his second at the back post from a Mackenzie free-kick.

The seventh saw Ben Barron join Morrison and Fraser in getting a brace when he poked in from eight yards, before the scoring was rounded off by the unfortunate Joe Cuthbert, who turned Morrison’s cross into his own net with three minutes to play.

Strathspey interim manager Brian Ritchie said: “We got off to a bad start but we worked hard to get back into the game.

“They were told what to expect at the start of the second half and came out and went totally to sleep. Within five minutes the game was gone.

“I’ve had a right go at them. Some of them need to have a good look in the mirror.”

Brora Rangers 6-1 Keith

Brora came flying out of the traps against first footers Keith with three goals inside the opening 15 minutes to effectively kill off the game and maintain their top four spot.

It was an impressive display considering they hadn’t played since November 26, while their opponents last saw action on December 3.

Brora’s interim manager Stuart Golabek, in the dugout following the shock departure of Craig Campbell, was delighted.

He said “ Overall, we were really good, I thought we’d be more rusty after the long lay-off.

“We were really sharp for long spells and the attitude was excellent.

“The quick start with the three early goals was good. Everyone played their part, right from the guys that started the game and played the 90 minutes, to the guys who came on later in the game.”

The home side got off to a lightning start after only three minutes when Andy MacRae raced in from the right wing to fire past Kyle Irvine.

Three minutes later Max Ewan did likewise, before Jordan MacRae put his side three ahead with only 13 minutes played, the striker crashing a loose ball into the roof of the net off the underside of the bar.

The impressive hosts forced Irvine into a couple of fine saves, but the custodian was left helpless on the stroke of half-time. He saved an initial shot but Jordan MacRae was on the spot to easily nod home the loose ball for a fourth goal.

Although Keith showed more application in the second half, Brora went nap in the 58th minute through Colin Williamson and Dale Gillespie made it a six three minutes later with a fine 18 yarder.

The Maroons had the last say in the final minute when they awarded a penalty kick. Stewart Hutcheon’s initial effort was saved by Logan Ross, but the Keith player quickly followed up to ram home the loose ball for a consolation goal.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “We can’t make excuses for the long lay-off because Brora were off a week longer than us.

“Unfortunately we were just outclassed right from the start.

“We conceded some poor goals and it was really over after 15 minutes. We dug in better in the second half, though Brora maybe took the foot off the gas a bit.”