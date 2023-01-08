Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics cruise to victory against Strathspey Thistle; Brora Rangers impress against Keith

By Reporter
January 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ben Barron of Forres Mechanics. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A second half blitz from Forres Mechanics saw them storm to an 8-1 win over bottom-of-the-table Strathspey Thistle.

The Can-Cans led 2-1 after a well-contested first half, but there was only one team in it after the break as Forres hit their struggling visitors with six goals in the second period.

Forres assistant manager Stephen Maclean said: “We are very pleased with the amount of goals because we are just off the back of two games with one goal between them.

“In Grantown at the start of the season we scored two early goals and it was game over after 10 minutes. I didn’t have the same feeling today at 2-0 because we weren’t playing very well – then they got a freak goal, but they earned it and caused us problems until the end of the half.

“But we got our third goal 30 seconds into the second half and that was a bit of relief for the boys. At 4-1 they really went out, with pressure off, and enjoyed themselves, and we saw some really nice play.”

Forres took a fifth-minute lead when Ben Barron turned Ryan MacLeman’s low cross in from close range.

It was 2-0 on 26 minutes when Dale Wood headed a Craig Mackenzie corner through the legs of Strathspey goalkeeper Michael MacCallum.

At 2-0, the Jags had to weather a storm of Forres chances before managing to get themselves on the scoresheet in strange fashion. Owen Loveland struck a cross-cum-shot across the box from a tight angle and Forres goalkeeper Stuart Knight allowed it to bounce through him and in.

Strathy keeper MacCallum’s mistake on 38 minutes allowed Ben Barron in but, under pressure, he could only knock against the post with the goal gaping.

The second half was one-way traffic, with the first goal coming inside 30 seconds of the restart as Shaun Morrison side-footed home from 10 yards.

It was 4-1 just two minutes later when another Mackenzie corner was headed in by Lee Fraser, and the fifth Forres goal came on 57 minutes when Fraser again met a set piece, looping a header over MacCallum for Morrison to volley his second into an empty net.

Fraser was involved again on 65 minutes, knocking in his second at the back post from a Mackenzie free-kick.

The seventh saw Ben Barron join Morrison and Fraser in getting a brace when he poked in from eight yards, before the scoring was rounded off by the unfortunate Joe Cuthbert, who turned Morrison’s cross into his own net with three minutes to play.

Strathspey interim manager Brian Ritchie said: “We got off to a bad start but we worked hard to get back into the game.

“They were told what to expect at the start of the second half and came out and went totally to sleep. Within five minutes the game was gone.

“I’ve had a right go at them. Some of them need to have a good look in the mirror.”

Brora Rangers 6-1 Keith

Brora came flying out of the traps against first footers Keith with three goals inside the opening 15 minutes to effectively kill off the game and maintain their top four spot.

It was an impressive display considering they hadn’t played since November 26, while their opponents last saw action on December 3.

Brora’s interim manager Stuart Golabek, in the dugout following the shock departure of Craig Campbell, was delighted.

He said “ Overall, we were really good, I thought we’d be more rusty after the long lay-off.

“We were really sharp for long spells and the attitude was excellent.

“The quick start with the three early goals was good. Everyone played their part, right from the guys that started the game and played the 90 minutes, to the guys who came on later in the game.”

The home side got off to a lightning start after only three minutes when Andy MacRae raced in from the right wing to fire past Kyle Irvine.

Three minutes later Max Ewan did likewise, before Jordan MacRae put his side three ahead with only 13 minutes played, the striker crashing a loose ball into the roof of the net off the underside of the bar.

The impressive hosts forced Irvine into a couple of fine saves, but the custodian was left helpless on the stroke of half-time. He saved an initial shot but Jordan MacRae was on the spot to easily nod home the loose ball for a fourth goal.

Jordan MacRae was on target for Brora Rangers. Image: Snady McCook/ DC Thomson.

Although Keith showed more application in the second half, Brora went nap in the 58th minute through Colin Williamson and Dale Gillespie made it a six three minutes later with a fine 18 yarder.

The Maroons had the last say in the final minute when they awarded a penalty kick. Stewart Hutcheon’s initial effort was saved by Logan Ross, but the Keith player quickly followed up to ram home the loose ball for a consolation goal.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “We can’t make excuses for the long lay-off because Brora were off a week longer than us.

“Unfortunately we were just outclassed right from the start.

“We conceded some poor goals and it was really over after 15 minutes. We dug in better in the second half, though Brora maybe took the foot off the gas a bit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

: CR0030651
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
Fraserbgh celebrate a Scott Barbour goal. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply
Nairn County FC's No4 Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely with stunning strike to help Nairn defeat Dee; Buckie shut out Wick
CR0040416 Christie Park East Park Street Huntly Highland League - Huntly v Turriff United Pictured is: Huntly celebrate first goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 07/01/2022 11h 8t
Huntly boss Allan Hale thrilled with return to action after month in cold storage
: CR0030651
Inverurie Locos part company with Richard Hastings
CR0040416 Christie Park East Park Street Huntly Highland League - Huntly v Turriff United Pictured is: Huntly celebrate first goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 07/01/2022 11h 8t
Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff
23 October 2021. This is from the Scottish Cup tie between Brora Rangers and Albion Rovers. PICTURE CONTENT - Ally MacDonald of Brora
Ally MacDonald hails departed Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell ahead of Keith clash
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Brian Ritchie looking to put Strathspey Thistle on a positive footing for 2023
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Allan Hale hopes Huntly won't be caught out after cold snap
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
Exclusively Highlands market at Eden Court. Image: Kirsty Stewart.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a violent beautician and a curry conman
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Neighbour threatened to smash car with viking axe in row over parking
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Catherine Livingstone targeted the wrong property with a hammer. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner who smashed woman's windows with hammer had gone to the wrong address
Brendan Cole has thanked Aberdeen crowds for their encouragement during his run as Captain Hook. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Strictly's Brendan Cole thanks Aberdeen for being 'amazing' and supporting local theatre
From left: men's runner up Jed Alexander, men's winner Bruce Strachan, women's winner Sorcha Caves and women's runner up Zoe Moffat. Iimage: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Tennis: Bruce Strachan and Sorcha Caves triumph at North East Indoor Championships
Mould and toddler who died because of inhaling it at their flat in Rochdale
Almost 2,000 mould inspections carried out in Aberdeen as figures surge by 12%
Former Scottish rugby union player, Ken Scotland. Image: SNS.
Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions full-back Ken Scotland dies aged 86

Editor's Picks

Most Commented