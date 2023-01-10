Aberdeen Futsal League ready to launch – thanks to former Highland League star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeen Futsal League ready to launch – thanks to former Highland League star

By Callum Law
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 7:50 am
Grant Campbell, left, started the Aberdeen Futsal Academy alongside Owen Cairns, right.
Grant Campbell, left, started the Aberdeen Futsal Academy alongside Owen Cairns, right.

Grant Campbell is pleased his hard work has paid off as Aberdeen’s Futsal League prepares to launch tomorrow.

The former Wick Academy, Huntly, Cove Rangers and Fraserburgh midfielder started the Aberdeen Futsal Academy in October and, after starting sessions for children and adults, has now launched a league which fits into the national structure.

Eight teams have entered the Scottish Futsal League – Aberdeen, which starts tomorrow night with games played at Robert Gordon University.

A champion will be declared by the end of April, and they will then compete in the play-offs to gain promotion to the Scottish Futsal Superleague.

Futsal, an indoor five-a-side version of football played with a size four reduced bounce ball, is already established in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Perth.

Campbell hopes the launch of a league in Aberdeen will help to grow the game in the north-east.

He said: “It’s taken a huge effort and we’re delighted things are up and running.

“We’ve got six local referees do the course and pass the exams to referee futsal, which is good.

“We’ve had RGU commit to painting two courts for us, which is great.

“We tried to confine the league to eight teams initially to make sure that any initial teething problems can be ironed out and it’s easier to do that with a smaller set of clubs.

“The intention is to expand it in future seasons.

“Azets have come on board to sponsor the league and have been enormously helpful.

Grant Campbell leading a futsal session.

“We’re also going to put together highlights packages and hopefully it can be a success like the leagues in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“The Scottish Futsal League – Aberdeen Facebook and Twitter pages will have links to the highlights.

“Futsal is a highly technical game and a very fast game, it tests your touch and decision-making as well as your ability to play in confined spaces.

“It’s a great thing for kids and young players looking to develop – a lot of the top players in the world started with futsal.

“It’s also fantastic for guys like myself who maybe can’t play on a full-sized pitch anymore, but can still get the buzz out of playing.”

Ref help

Campbell also wanted to thank the Aberdeen and District Referees Association.

In order to officiate, futsal referees are required to pass a different exam and six local whistlers have completed the training.

Campbell added: “It’s fundamentally a different sport with a lot of adaptations to the rules of football.

“So in order to referee the games you need to pass a futsal refereeing qualification.

“We’re really grateful to Gordon McCabe, who is Scotland’s only futsal Champions League official for helping with the training, and also to the likes of Sandy Roy and Ian Bailey from the Aberdeen association for putting forward so many candidates.

“I’d also like to thank the candidates for putting the time in to get the qualification because without referees we wouldn’t be able to run a league.”

