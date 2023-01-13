Praise for Huntly’s James Connelly after defender pens extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly boss Allan Hale has praised the impact made by James Connelly after he signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

The 21-year-old defender joined the Black and Golds from Inverurie Locos last summer and has committed to the club long-term by penning an extension.

It’s further good news for Huntly after striker Michael Dangana returned to Christie Park earlier this week.

Manager Hale praised Connelly’s contribution since joining the Strathbogie outfit.

He said: “When James first came in he maybe struggled a wee bit, but once the season started he’s gone from strength to strength.

“He’s also had to learn a different position, we’ve used him at centre-half which is his primary position.

“But he’s also played right-back the past few games and I think he’s adapted to it really well.

“James has the attributes to play there: he’s got good athleticism and pace, he uses the ball well and has good deliveries from wide areas.

“He’s also got a fantastic attitude and wants to learn and is a really positive influence around the dressing room.

“He’s one of the leaders around the group despite being 21.

“James was someone we were keen to get into the club and I’m happy he’s committed to the club like he has.”