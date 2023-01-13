Praise for Huntly’s James Connelly after defender pens extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Praise for Huntly’s James Connelly after defender pens extension

By Callum Law
January 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 8:18 am
James Connelly, left, has signed a contract extension with Huntly.
James Connelly, left, has signed a contract extension with Huntly.

Huntly boss Allan Hale has praised the impact made by James Connelly after he signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

The 21-year-old defender joined the Black and Golds from Inverurie Locos last summer and has committed to the club long-term by penning an extension.

It’s further good news for Huntly after striker Michael Dangana returned to Christie Park earlier this week.

Manager Hale praised Connelly’s contribution since joining the Strathbogie outfit.

He said: “When James first came in he maybe struggled a wee bit, but once the season started he’s gone from strength to strength.

“He’s also had to learn a different position, we’ve used him at centre-half which is his primary position.

“But he’s also played right-back the past few games and I think he’s adapted to it really well.

“James has the attributes to play there: he’s got good athleticism and pace, he uses the ball well and has good deliveries from wide areas.

Huntly manager Allan Hale.

“He’s also got a fantastic attitude and wants to learn and is a really positive influence around the dressing room.

“He’s one of the leaders around the group despite being 21.

“James was someone we were keen to get into the club and I’m happy he’s committed to the club like he has.”

