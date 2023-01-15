Highland League: Banks o’ Dee beat Turriff; Subs seal Lossiemouth win at Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Banks o’ Dee beat Turriff; Subs seal Lossiemouth win at Strathspey

By Reporter
January 15, 2023, 11:45 am
Hamish MacLeod scored in Banks o' Dee win against Turriff United in the Breedon Highland League

Interim manager Josh Winton led Banks o’ Dee to a 2-0 win over Turriff United at Spain Park – but says he hasn’t looked beyond holding the fort in the short-term.

Winton, Paul Lawson and Aggie Gray were in temporary charge for Saturday’s win – which was secured courtesy of goals from Magnus Watson and Hamish MacLeod – after Dee dismissed Jamie Watt and Roy McBain.

When asked if the job would interest him on a permanent basis, Winton said: “The agreement we’ve got at the moment is that it’s on a game-by-game basis.

“The chairman has given Paul and I a mission of having consistency for a few weeks, keep things organised and let the board work in the background on what they want to do.

“We wanted the three points, but what was important was getting a performance and seeing elements of the game Banks o’ Dee are known for like fast-flowing football and moving the ball well.

“I think those elements were there and we’re happy with how it’s gone.”

Watson broke the deadlock early in the second half after cutting in from the right and firing across Turra goalkeeper David Dey.

Dee captain Kane Winton was then sent off by referee Greg Soutar for a challenge on Owen Kinsella.

 

After being reduced to 10 men, the hosts added to their lead with Hamish MacLeod finishing from brother Lachie’s cutback.

United then lost their numerical advantage with 25 minutes left when Jack McKenzie had to come off injured after they had used all their subs.

Boss Dean Donaldson said: “I thought we were really good, we played some good football, but lacked that cutting edge.

“When you’re trying to play a certain way and in a certain style, it takes time to get it all right.”

Strathspey Thistle 1-3 Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell praised his substitutes after they helped the Coasters defeat Strathspey Thistle 3-1.

The sides were locked together at 1-1 at Seafield before replacements Fraser Forbes and Ross Archibald netted in the closing stages.

Those goals secured Lossie’s first win since October 8, and Campbell said: “I think we were the better team, but Strathspey battled well and never gave up so credit to them.

“When it went 1-1, we were thinking a draw might not be a bad result, but then we made a couple of changes and they worked out for us.

“You want subs to make an impact when they go on. I imagine Fraser and Ross would have been disappointed not to start, but they showed a great attitude.

“I spoke to them after the game and their attitude is it’s a squad game and they were there to do something if they got the opportunity.”

Strathspey’s trialist goalkeeper Nat Valente kept the scores level early on, saving a Dean Stewart penalty after Ryan Stuart had been fouled.

Lossie broke the deadlock on 54 minutes courtesy of captain Liam Archibald’s finish, but the hosts levelled with quarter of an hour left with Alan Kerr forcing home Daniel Whitehorn’s header.

Liam Archibald scored for Lossiemouth against Strathspey Thistle.

But, as time ticked down, the visitors won it with Valente’s clearing header falling for Forbes, who looped a header beyond the keeper and into the net.

Ross Archibald added gloss to the scoreline soon after by finishing from Forbes’ cross.

Strathspey have recorded just one win and two draws in this season’s Highland League, but, after losing 8-1 to Forres last weekend, interim manager Brian Ritchie was encouraged.

He added: “It was 100% better from us. I take my hat off to the boy – what we asked of them they did.

“They worked their socks off and stuck to the gameplan. I think they should be very proud of themselves, there wasn’t much between the teams.

“Nat did really well and we felt sorry for him with the second Lossie goal. It was harsh on him, but everyone makes mistakes.”

