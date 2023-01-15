Highland League: Banks o’ Dee beat Turriff; Subs seal Lossiemouth win at Strathspey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim manager Josh Winton led Banks o’ Dee to a 2-0 win over Turriff United at Spain Park – but says he hasn’t looked beyond holding the fort in the short-term.

Winton, Paul Lawson and Aggie Gray were in temporary charge for Saturday’s win – which was secured courtesy of goals from Magnus Watson and Hamish MacLeod – after Dee dismissed Jamie Watt and Roy McBain.

When asked if the job would interest him on a permanent basis, Winton said: “The agreement we’ve got at the moment is that it’s on a game-by-game basis.

“The chairman has given Paul and I a mission of having consistency for a few weeks, keep things organised and let the board work in the background on what they want to do.

“We wanted the three points, but what was important was getting a performance and seeing elements of the game Banks o’ Dee are known for like fast-flowing football and moving the ball well.

“I think those elements were there and we’re happy with how it’s gone.”

Watson broke the deadlock early in the second half after cutting in from the right and firing across Turra goalkeeper David Dey.

Dee captain Kane Winton was then sent off by referee Greg Soutar for a challenge on Owen Kinsella.

After being reduced to 10 men, the hosts added to their lead with Hamish MacLeod finishing from brother Lachie’s cutback.

United then lost their numerical advantage with 25 minutes left when Jack McKenzie had to come off injured after they had used all their subs.

Boss Dean Donaldson said: “I thought we were really good, we played some good football, but lacked that cutting edge.

“When you’re trying to play a certain way and in a certain style, it takes time to get it all right.”

Strathspey Thistle 1-3 Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell praised his substitutes after they helped the Coasters defeat Strathspey Thistle 3-1.

The sides were locked together at 1-1 at Seafield before replacements Fraser Forbes and Ross Archibald netted in the closing stages.

Those goals secured Lossie’s first win since October 8, and Campbell said: “I think we were the better team, but Strathspey battled well and never gave up so credit to them.

“When it went 1-1, we were thinking a draw might not be a bad result, but then we made a couple of changes and they worked out for us.

“You want subs to make an impact when they go on. I imagine Fraser and Ross would have been disappointed not to start, but they showed a great attitude.

“I spoke to them after the game and their attitude is it’s a squad game and they were there to do something if they got the opportunity.”

Strathspey’s trialist goalkeeper Nat Valente kept the scores level early on, saving a Dean Stewart penalty after Ryan Stuart had been fouled.

Lossie broke the deadlock on 54 minutes courtesy of captain Liam Archibald’s finish, but the hosts levelled with quarter of an hour left with Alan Kerr forcing home Daniel Whitehorn’s header.

But, as time ticked down, the visitors won it with Valente’s clearing header falling for Forbes, who looped a header beyond the keeper and into the net.

Ross Archibald added gloss to the scoreline soon after by finishing from Forbes’ cross.

Strathspey have recorded just one win and two draws in this season’s Highland League, but, after losing 8-1 to Forres last weekend, interim manager Brian Ritchie was encouraged.

He added: “It was 100% better from us. I take my hat off to the boy – what we asked of them they did.

“They worked their socks off and stuck to the gameplan. I think they should be very proud of themselves, there wasn’t much between the teams.

“Nat did really well and we felt sorry for him with the second Lossie goal. It was harsh on him, but everyone makes mistakes.”