Elgin City and Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed

By Danny Law
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Balmoral Stadium, home of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection was held at 8am ahead of the fourth round tie.

The match will now take place on Tuesday, January 31, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, the Breedon Highland League encounters between Brora Rangers and Formartine United and Turriff United’s home dates with Rothes have been called off after failing pitch inspections.

Four HFL matches will go ahead, with leaders Buckie Thistle hosting Inverurie Locos, Brechin City going to Lossiemouth, Fraserburgh welcome Nairn County and Deveronvale take on Huntly.

The kick-off at Buckie was delayed until 2.15pm due to Locos’ team bus breaking down on the way to Victoria Park.

And following a 10.30am inspection, Elgin City’s Scottish Cup tie against Drumchapel United was also postponed, with the fixture set for this coming Tuesday.

Sunday’s match between Aberdeen Women and Hearts at the Balmoral Stadium is subject to a 10.30am pitch check.

 