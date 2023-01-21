Elgin City and Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup ties and Highland League clashes postponed

Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection was held at 8am ahead of the fourth round tie.

The match will now take place on Tuesday, January 31, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

❌ Following this mornings pitch inspection, our Scottish Cup Fourth Round tie with @AyrUnitedFC has been postponed. The tie has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 31st with a 7.45pm kick-off. All tickets will be valid for the rearranged date. pic.twitter.com/dxN5IcO47V — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the Breedon Highland League encounters between Brora Rangers and Formartine United and Turriff United’s home dates with Rothes have been called off after failing pitch inspections.

Four HFL matches will go ahead, with leaders Buckie Thistle hosting Inverurie Locos, Brechin City going to Lossiemouth, Fraserburgh welcome Nairn County and Deveronvale take on Huntly.

The kick-off at Buckie was delayed until 2.15pm due to Locos’ team bus breaking down on the way to Victoria Park.

Brora Rangers v Formartine United

Todays match is off.

The Pitch has failed an inspection. Frozen in parts unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/FajnIIkFFa — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) January 21, 2023

And following a 10.30am inspection, Elgin City’s Scottish Cup tie against Drumchapel United was also postponed, with the fixture set for this coming Tuesday.

Sunday’s match between Aberdeen Women and Hearts at the Balmoral Stadium is subject to a 10.30am pitch check.