Banks o’ Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

By Callum Law
January 28, 2023, 5:34 pm
Josh Winton, right, has been appointed Banks o' Dee co-manager along with Paul Lawson
Josh Winton, right, has been appointed Banks o' Dee co-manager along with Paul Lawson

Banks o’ Dee have appointed Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as their new co-managers.

The Spain Park side made the announcement following their 6-0 Breedon Highland League win over Wick Academy this afternoon.

Winton and Lawson – who will be supported by Alex Gray as assistant – succeed Jamie Watt and Roy McBain who were dismissed earlier this month.

During their time in interim charge Winton – a former Banks o’ Dee player who was part of Watt’s coaching staff – and Lawson – who had four-and-a-half years as Formartine United manager – guided Dee to victories over Turriff United and Wick.

Paul Lawson has been appointed co-manager of Banks o’ Dee

Dee chairman Brian Winton said: We’ve done a lot of restructuring at the club over the last few weeks and want to ensure our focus for the rest of the season is on delivering results on the pitch.

“The above appointment will provide the continuity we need to achieve that.”

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee club captain Kane Winton has penned a contract extension until the summer of

He added:  “I’m delighted to commit to the club for the next three seasons and look forward to being part of the clubs progression over the next few years.”

