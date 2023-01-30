Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hails Sean McIntosh after goalkeeper commits future to the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hails Sean McIntosh after goalkeeper commits future to the club

By Callum Law
January 30, 2023, 5:00 pm
Deveronvale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh, in yellow, has signed a contract extension
Deveronvale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh, in yellow, has signed a contract extension

Craig Stewart has hailed Deveronvale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh as one of the best in the Breedon Highland League after he penned a contract extension.

The custodian has signed a deal to keep him at Princess Royal Park until the summer of 2026.

McIntosh, 28, joined the Banffers 18 months ago from Junior side Dufftown and manager Stewart has been delighted with his contribution.

Sean McIntosh ‘committed to the cause’

He said: “Sean’s been excellent, I think he’s been better this season than last and is continuing to get better.

“He’s a very important player for us and I think he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the league, he’s a great shot-stopper.

“Sean’s also a good lad who’s very committed to the cause.

Sean McIntosh Signs 2-Year ExtensionDeveronvale are delighted to announce that goalkeeper Sean McIntosh has signed a…

Posted by Deveronvale Football Club on Sunday, 29 January 2023

“He recognises what we’re trying to do at the club, I think along with the other boys that have signed up they see what we want to build at Deveronvale.

“They accept there’s not a quick fix, but Sean is part of that group that believes in what we’re doing or he wouldn’t have signed.

“He’s not the finished article yet, there are things he can improve on still, but I think he’s one of the best in the league.”

McIntosh may return for Saturday’s match

McIntosh has missed Deveronvale’s last two games due to a groin injury.

But boss Stewart revealed he may return for Saturday’s clash with Keith at Kynoch Park.

He added: “He’s not too far away. Saturday might be too soon, we’ll see as the week progresses.

“As things stand, it’s probably 50-50 – he might be in a position to play on Saturday.

“But I don’t want to push him to play when he’s still struggling and potentially making it worse.”

