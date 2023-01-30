Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart hails Sean McIntosh after goalkeeper commits future to the club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Stewart has hailed Deveronvale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh as one of the best in the Breedon Highland League after he penned a contract extension.

The custodian has signed a deal to keep him at Princess Royal Park until the summer of 2026.

McIntosh, 28, joined the Banffers 18 months ago from Junior side Dufftown and manager Stewart has been delighted with his contribution.

Sean McIntosh ‘committed to the cause’

He said: “Sean’s been excellent, I think he’s been better this season than last and is continuing to get better.

“He’s a very important player for us and I think he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the league, he’s a great shot-stopper.

“Sean’s also a good lad who’s very committed to the cause.

“He recognises what we’re trying to do at the club, I think along with the other boys that have signed up they see what we want to build at Deveronvale.

“They accept there’s not a quick fix, but Sean is part of that group that believes in what we’re doing or he wouldn’t have signed.

“He’s not the finished article yet, there are things he can improve on still, but I think he’s one of the best in the league.”

McIntosh may return for Saturday’s match

McIntosh has missed Deveronvale’s last two games due to a groin injury.

But boss Stewart revealed he may return for Saturday’s clash with Keith at Kynoch Park.

He added: “He’s not too far away. Saturday might be too soon, we’ll see as the week progresses.

“As things stand, it’s probably 50-50 – he might be in a position to play on Saturday.

“But I don’t want to push him to play when he’s still struggling and potentially making it worse.”