Inverurie Locos assistant boss Richard Davidson departs Railwaymen

Inverurie Locos have announced assistant manager Richard Davidson has left the club.
A former Locos player, Davidson took up the position of assistant boss during the 2019/20 season under Andy Low, and remained in-post under his successor Richard Hastings.
When Hastings departed Harlaw Park earlier this month, Davidson was placed in caretaker charge, overseeing a 4-0 home Breedon Highland League victory over Deveronvale.
Low has since returned for a second stint as Inverurie manager and, on Monday evening, a Locos statement confirmed Davidson had exited the club, adding: “The club are extremely grateful for the level of professionalism shown by Richard through a number of managerial changes when he had to keep the squad focused while the club sought a new manager.
“Everyone at the Locos wishes him well both in and out of football, and thank him for his contribution to the club.”
