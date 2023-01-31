Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Watt says he joins Inverurie Locos as assistant manager with a sense of unfinished business.

The former Banks o’ Dee manager has come in at the Railwaymen as Andy Low’s number two.

Watt played for Locos in season 2006-07 when they missed out on winning the Breedon Highland League title on the final day of the season.

Looking back, Watt admits that wasn’t a particularly enjoyable campaign for him, but hopes to help Inverurie win silverware as a coach.

He said: “I signed for John Gardiner, but picked up a serious injury – and by the time I came back the Will brothers (Kevin and Doug) were in charge.

“It didn’t suit me at the time and in football terms, it wasn’t a great season for me, but for Locos it was as close as the club has been to winning the league.

“It was a major disappointment losing it on the last day and I saw what winning the league would have meant to the club.

“At that time you thought they would go from strength to strength and be at the top of the league every season.

“That hasn’t quite happened, and that’s where I feel Inverurie should be competing, so there’s a bit of unfinished business for me.

“I want to help them get into the top four and compete at the top.

“I’ve always wanted to win things and had that winning mentality – Andy has the exact same drive and mentality and wants to bring that to Inverurie.”

Assistant offer an interesting surprise for Watt

Watt was sacked by Banks o’ Dee earlier this month and admits he was initially surprised to be approached by Low about joining Inverurie.

But, after considering the offer, he decided it was too good to turn down.

Watt added: “Initially, when Andy phoned to ask me it was a bit of a surprise.

“But we had a good chat about what it would entail if I was to go into Inverurie and work with him.

“I went away and thought about it and I was really interested and excited by the opportunity.

LOW TURNS TO HIGH WATTAGE Inverurie Loco Works FC Manager Andy Low has bolstered his backroom team with the appointment of ex Banks O’ Dee boss Jamie Watt as his new Assistant Manager…. https://t.co/RJCd4KBmbe 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/giHLlfOJor — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) January 31, 2023

“It’s great to get back into football quite quickly after leaving Banks o’ Dee.

“Inverurie are a club with a lot of ambition and I think myself and Andy can work really well together.

“It’s all positives from my point of view and I can’t wait to get started.

“Andy is the manager, but he wants me to be as involved as possible and I think we can combine really well.

“I’ve got ambitions to manage in the future, but this opportunity to get back involved at an ambitious club was too good to say no to.”