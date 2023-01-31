Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business

By Callum Law
January 31, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 5:09 pm
Banks o' Dee co-boss Jamie Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt has become assistant manager at Inverurie Locos. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Jamie Watt says he joins Inverurie Locos as assistant manager with a sense of unfinished business.

The former Banks o’ Dee manager has come in at the Railwaymen as Andy Low’s number two.

Watt played for Locos in season 2006-07 when they missed out on winning the Breedon Highland League title on the final day of the season.

Looking back, Watt admits that wasn’t a particularly enjoyable campaign for him, but hopes to help Inverurie win silverware as a coach.

He said: “I signed for John Gardiner, but picked up a serious injury – and by the time I came back the Will brothers (Kevin and Doug) were in charge.

“It didn’t suit me at the time and in football terms, it wasn’t a great season for me, but for Locos it was as close as the club has been to winning the league.

Jamie Watt during his playing days with Inverurie.

“It was a major disappointment losing it on the last day and I saw what winning the league would have meant to the club.

“At that time you thought they would go from strength to strength and be at the top of the league every season.

“That hasn’t quite happened, and that’s where I feel Inverurie should be competing, so there’s a bit of unfinished business for me.

“I want to help them get into the top four and compete at the top.

“I’ve always wanted to win things and had that winning mentality – Andy has the exact same drive and mentality and wants to bring that to Inverurie.”

Assistant offer an interesting surprise for Watt

Watt was sacked by Banks o’ Dee earlier this month and admits he was initially surprised to be approached by Low about joining Inverurie.

But, after considering the offer, he decided it was too good to turn down.

Watt added: “Initially, when Andy phoned to ask me it was a bit of a surprise.

“But we had a good chat about what it would entail if I was to go into Inverurie and work with him.

“I went away and thought about it and I was really interested and excited by the opportunity.

“It’s great to get back into football quite quickly after leaving Banks o’ Dee.

“Inverurie are a club with a lot of ambition and I think myself and Andy can work really well together.

“It’s all positives from my point of view and I can’t wait to get started.

“Andy is the manager, but he wants me to be as involved as possible and I think we can combine really well.

“I’ve got ambitions to manage in the future, but this opportunity to get back involved at an ambitious club was too good to say no to.”

