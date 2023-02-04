Ally MacDonald in the hunt for silverware after extending Brora stay ahead of crunch clash with Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Success is what motivates Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald to keep playing and he believes today’s clash with Buckie Thistle is one they need to win in pursuit of the Breedon Highland League title.

The 34-year-old has penned a contract extension until the summer of 2024 and fellow defender Mark Nicolson has signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

Goalkeeper Joe Malin has also signed until the summer of 2025, while he becomes the Cattachs’ infrastructure and facility coordinator.

Third-placed Brora face second-placed Buckie at Victoria Park this afternoon, sitting 10 points behind the Jags and leaders Brechin City.

However, they have played four games fewer than Thistle and two fewer than frontrunners City.

MacDonald, who has won the league four times with Brora, said: “Winning is what motivates me.

“With the squad we’ve got at Brora, I’ve got as good a chance of winning things as anywhere else.

“So in that regard it was straightforward to stay at Brora.

Friday signing news: Brora Rangers are delighted to announced the contract extensions of three longstanding key players for the club.

✍️Ally MacDonald to summer 2024

✍️Mark Nicolson to summer 2025

✍️Joe Malin to summer 2025. pic.twitter.com/TDqsYWFIZM — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) February 3, 2023

“It’s a massive game against a very good side. We know where we’re at and, if we want to close the gap on Buckie and Brechin, we need to win this game.

“We still have ambitions to try to push for the league. We know it will be a big ask – we’ve got 16 games to play,which will mean a lot of midweek fixtures – but the boys are up for the challenge and it starts with this game which we need to win.”

Jags know it’s crunch time

Meanwhile, Buckie defender Jack Murray admits they have little margin for error if they want to win the league.

The 22-year-old said: “These games against sides at the top of the league are massive.

“You have to be looking to take points from these games if you want to win anything.

“We don’t really have much margin for error and we’re probably looking at having to go on a run like we did last season (when they won 23 successive league games) if we’re to have a chance of picking up silverware.

“We are more than capable of something like that.

“We feel we haven’t quite got going yet this season. There’s not that long left and we need to start picking up wins and seeing where it takes us.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth are boosted ahead of Inverurie Locos’ visit to Grant Park by the signing of midfielder Darren Brew from Strathspey Thistle, and fellow midfielders Connor Macaulay and Ross Morrison signing contract extensions.

Former Fort William man Brew has penned a deal until the summer of 2025, with Macaulay also signing until the summer of 2025 and Morrison until the summer of 2024.

Interim Coasters boss Ian Campbell said: “It’s good Connor and Ross see their future with us, it’s a confidence-booster for everyone at the club to see them staying.

“Darren adds quality and competition in the middle of the park.

“He’s a quality player and he’s impressed us when he was playing for Fort William against us.”

For Locos, Jay Halliday is a doubt with a groin strain.

Elsewhere, Tom Andrews, Michael Ironside, Joey Wilson and Nick Gray miss Keith’s Kynoch Park encounter with Deveronvale.

The Banffers could hand a debut to Fraserburgh loanee Zane Laird, while goalkeeper Sean McIntosh may also return.

Turriff United face Formartine United at the Haughs, with Johnny Crawford, Ryan Spink, Paul Campbell and Aidan Combe missing for the visitors, and Daniel Park doubtful.

Jack Henry, Marc MacGregor and Mark Munro return for Wick Academy’s Harmsworth Park clash with Brechin, which is a 2pm kick-off.

But Sean Campbell, Sean Munro, David Allan, Alan Farquhar and Brandon Sinclair are still out for the Scorries.

Strathspey are at full strength for their 2pm kick-off with Nairn County at Seafield Park, with loanees Rory Williamson and Seamus McConaghy granted permission to play against their parent club.

Nairn welcome back Callum Maclean and Fraser Dingwall, but Andrew Greig is a doubt.

Clachnacuddin are still missing Ben Cormack and Jamie Calder for their meeting with Forres Mechanics’ at Grant Street Park, which is also a 2pm kick-off.

Robert Donaldson, Andrew Skinner and Graham Fraser are sidelined for the Can-Cans.