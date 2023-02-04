Ally MacDonald in the hunt for silverware after extending Brora stay ahead of crunch clash with Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ally MacDonald in the hunt for silverware after extending Brora stay ahead of crunch clash with Buckie

By Callum Law
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2023, 11:19 am
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.

Success is what motivates Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald to keep playing and he believes today’s clash with Buckie Thistle is one they need to win in pursuit of the Breedon Highland League title.

The 34-year-old has penned a contract extension until the summer of 2024 and fellow defender Mark Nicolson has signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

Goalkeeper Joe Malin has also signed until the summer of 2025, while he becomes the Cattachs’ infrastructure and facility coordinator.

Third-placed Brora face second-placed Buckie at Victoria Park this afternoon, sitting 10 points behind the Jags and leaders Brechin City.

However, they have played four games fewer than Thistle and two fewer than frontrunners City.

MacDonald, who has won the league four times with Brora, said: “Winning is what motivates me.

“With the squad we’ve got at Brora, I’ve got as good a chance of winning things as anywhere else.

“So in that regard it was straightforward to stay at Brora.

“It’s a massive game against a very good side. We know where we’re at and, if we want to close the gap on Buckie and Brechin, we need to win this game.

“We still have ambitions to try to push for the league. We know it will be a big ask – we’ve got 16 games to play,which will mean a lot of midweek fixtures – but the boys are up for the challenge and it starts with this game which we need to win.”

Jags know it’s crunch time

Meanwhile, Buckie defender Jack Murray admits they have little margin for error if they want to win the league.

The 22-year-old said: “These games against sides at the top of the league are massive.

“You have to be looking to take points from these games if you want to win anything.

Buckie’s Jack Murray is looking forward to facing Brora

“We don’t really have much margin for error and we’re probably looking at having to go on a run like we did last season (when they won 23 successive league games) if we’re to have a chance of picking up silverware.

“We are more than capable of something like that.

“We feel we haven’t quite got going yet this season. There’s not that long left and we need to start picking up wins and seeing where it takes us.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth are boosted ahead of Inverurie Locos’ visit to Grant Park by the signing of midfielder Darren Brew from Strathspey Thistle, and fellow midfielders Connor Macaulay and Ross Morrison signing contract extensions.

Former Fort William man Brew has penned a deal until the summer of 2025, with Macaulay also signing until the summer of 2025 and Morrison until the summer of 2024.

Interim Coasters boss Ian Campbell said: “It’s good Connor and Ross see their future with us, it’s a confidence-booster for everyone at the club to see them staying.

“Darren adds quality and competition in the middle of the park.

“He’s a quality player and he’s impressed us when he was playing for Fort William against us.”

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell is pleased to have signed Darren Brew

For Locos, Jay Halliday is a doubt with a groin strain.

Elsewhere, Tom Andrews, Michael Ironside, Joey Wilson and Nick Gray miss Keith’s Kynoch Park encounter with Deveronvale.

The Banffers could hand a debut to Fraserburgh loanee Zane Laird, while goalkeeper Sean McIntosh may also return.

Turriff United face Formartine United at the Haughs, with Johnny Crawford, Ryan Spink, Paul Campbell and Aidan Combe missing for the visitors, and Daniel Park doubtful.

Jack Henry, Marc MacGregor and Mark Munro return for Wick Academy’s Harmsworth Park clash with Brechin, which is a 2pm kick-off.

But Sean Campbell, Sean Munro, David Allan, Alan Farquhar and Brandon Sinclair are still out for the Scorries.

Strathspey are at full strength for their 2pm kick-off with Nairn County at Seafield Park, with loanees Rory Williamson and Seamus McConaghy granted permission to play against their parent club.

Nairn welcome back Callum Maclean and Fraser Dingwall, but Andrew Greig is a doubt.

Clachnacuddin are still missing Ben Cormack and Jamie Calder for their meeting with Forres Mechanics’ at Grant Street Park, which is also a 2pm kick-off.

Robert Donaldson, Andrew Skinner and Graham Fraser are sidelined for the Can-Cans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Triple century up for manager Mark Cowie as Fraserburgh meet Huntly
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Aidan Sopel in line for debut as Rothes face Banks o' Dee
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Banks o' Dee's Marc Young
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Jonny Smith upbeat about the future after Inverurie Locos return
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie keen to finish the season strongly after injury setbacks
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Matheus Machado says Rothes 'gave him back joy for football' as Brazilian attacker steps…
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Allan Hale pleased to bolster Huntly squad as Joe Gauld signs from Forres Mechanics
Banks o' Dee co-boss Jamie Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business

Most Read

1
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
Ally MacDonald has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers and hopes to help them defeat Buckie Thistle.
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented