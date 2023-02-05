Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals in the first 15 minutes earned Banks o’ Dee three valuable points against Rothes.

Early strikes from Magnus Watson and Lachie Macleod, helped by some poor Rothes defending, handed Dee a lead they never looked like relinquishing, despite a more spirited second half performance from Rothes.

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “I thought we were excellent in the first half, we deserved to be in front and possibly we could have been further ahead.

“It was a different game in the second half. Rothes came at us a wee bit and we were forced to defend a bit more but I thought the boys showed great character to see it through.

“We’re just delighted with a victory and another clean sheet.

“It wasn’t just the back four who defended well, the team as a whole worked really hard.”

A composed finish from MacLeod puts Dee 2-0 up. pic.twitter.com/7GuLgzCC0c — Banks O' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) February 4, 2023

Banks o’ Dee were without influential midfielder Kane Winton – who was serving the final game of his suspension – while the Speysiders’ new loan signing from Elgin City, Aidan Sopel, started on the bench.

In the fifth minute, Dee striker Lachie Macleod outmuscled Rothes skipper Bruce Milne, but his effort sailed wide.

The home side opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Rothes keeper Iain Mackenzie blocked a Macleod drive, but the ball went straight to Magnus Watson who drilled it low into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Before the game re-started Rothes striker Gary Kerr hobbled off with Sopel coming on in his place.

Dee doubled their advantage in the 15th minute when Macleod had the simplest of tasks to stroke home a cut-back from four yards out.

The Rothes defence had an almighty escape when only a despairing dive by Mackenzie at the feet of Jack Henderson stopped the home side from going 3-0 ahead.

Five minutes after the restart, Greg Morrison tested Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer, but the home keeper gathered his grounder with ease.

Shearer did well to turn a first time effort from Ally Mackenzie over the top in the 76th minute as the Spain Park side saw out the 2-0 win.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We were very slack early on and gave away two simple goals, which isn’t like us.

“We just couldn’t clear the ball. We just seemed to panic and gifted them two goals.

“But I thought our second half performance was outstanding – we put them under a lot of pressure, but we just couldn’t find that goal to get back in the game.”

Turriff United 2-4 Formartine United

Formartine United twice came from behind to claim the points in a game where heavy rain and a swirling wind failed to deter both sets of players from giving their all.

Although he saw his side concede their first league goals of 2023, Formartine boss Stuart Anderson was delighted with the outcome.

He said: “Goals change games, we came back and showed our character and the team spirit which is building at the club.

“Dean Donaldson is building a good squad at Turriff and we knew how difficult it would be.

“Defensively, you can’t be overly critical of your players because the conditions were horrendous.

“Our goals against record has been excellent this season. We move on to another difficult game against Clach next.”

Turriff grabbed the opener in only three minutes when Callan Gray, who scored in Turra’s 2-1 win at Forres the previous week, lobbed Ewan MacDonald from a tight angle.

In 34 minutes it was an old Fraserburgh combination for the equaliser as Paul Campbell met a cross by Aidan Combe at the back post.

Turriff restored the lead within two minutes as Gray side-footed home his second on the rebound after MacDonald did well to save a powerful shot from Keir Smith

Right on half time Campbell levelled for the visitors for the second time placing his shot into the corner after good lead-up play by Julian Wade.

Within a minute of the second half Wade got in on the scoring act sweeping the ball home from close range after a good build up on the right.

Midway through the half Campbell completed the scoring with a fine finish.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson said: “It was a good game of football but experience told in the end as we conceded some soft goals.

“We made it a contest, but one thing of note… a linesman missed a few things off the ball – all I’m looking for is protection for my young players.”