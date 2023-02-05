Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories

By Dave Edwards
February 5, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 6:28 pm
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes earned Banks o’ Dee three valuable points against Rothes.

Early strikes from Magnus Watson and Lachie Macleod, helped by some poor Rothes defending, handed Dee a lead they never looked like relinquishing, despite a more spirited second half performance from Rothes.

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “I thought we were excellent in the first half, we deserved to be in front and possibly we could have been further ahead.

“It was a different game in the second half. Rothes came at us a wee bit and we were forced to defend a bit more but I thought the boys showed great character to see it through.

“We’re just delighted with a victory and another clean sheet.

“It wasn’t just the back four who defended well, the team as a whole worked really hard.”

Banks o’ Dee were without influential midfielder Kane Winton  – who was serving the final game of his suspension – while the Speysiders’ new loan signing from Elgin City, Aidan Sopel, started on the bench.

In the fifth minute, Dee striker Lachie Macleod outmuscled Rothes skipper Bruce Milne, but his effort sailed wide.

The home side opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Rothes keeper Iain Mackenzie blocked a Macleod drive, but the ball went straight to Magnus Watson who drilled it low into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

Before the game re-started Rothes striker Gary Kerr hobbled off with Sopel coming on in his place.

Dee doubled their advantage in the 15th minute when Macleod had the simplest of tasks to stroke home a cut-back from four yards out.

The Rothes defence had an almighty escape when only a despairing dive by Mackenzie at the feet of Jack Henderson stopped the home side from going 3-0 ahead.

Five minutes after the restart, Greg Morrison tested Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer, but the home keeper gathered his grounder with ease.

Shearer did well to turn a first time effort from Ally Mackenzie over the top in the 76th minute as the Spain Park side saw out the 2-0 win.

Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We were very slack early on and gave away two simple goals, which isn’t like us.

“We just couldn’t clear the ball. We just seemed to panic and gifted them two goals.

“But I thought our second half performance was outstanding – we put them under a lot of pressure, but we just couldn’t find that goal to get back in the game.”

Turriff United 2-4 Formartine United

Formartine United twice came from behind to claim the points in a game where heavy rain and a swirling wind failed to deter both sets of players from giving their all.

Although he saw his side concede their first league goals of 2023, Formartine boss Stuart Anderson was delighted with the outcome.

He said: “Goals change games, we came back and showed our character and the team spirit which is building at the club.

“Dean Donaldson is building a good squad at Turriff and we knew how difficult it would be.

“Defensively, you can’t be overly critical of your players because the conditions were horrendous.

“Our goals against record has been excellent this season. We move on to another difficult game against Clach next.”

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC thomson.

Turriff grabbed the opener in only three minutes when Callan Gray, who scored in Turra’s 2-1 win at Forres the previous week, lobbed Ewan MacDonald from a tight angle.

In 34 minutes it was an old Fraserburgh combination for the equaliser as Paul Campbell met a cross by Aidan Combe at the back post.

Turriff restored the lead within two minutes as Gray side-footed home his second on the rebound after MacDonald did well to save a powerful shot from Keir Smith

Right on half time Campbell levelled for the visitors for the second time placing his shot into the corner after good lead-up play by Julian Wade.

Within a minute of the second half Wade got in on the scoring act sweeping the ball home from close range after a good build up on the right.

Midway through the half Campbell completed the scoring with a fine finish.

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson said: “It was a good game of football but experience told in the end as we conceded some soft goals.

“We made it a contest, but one thing of note… a linesman missed a few things off the ball – all I’m looking for is protection for my young players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie come from behind to beat fellow title challengers Brora in thrilling clash
CR0038480 Fraserburgh's manager Mark Cowie ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
Triple century up for manager Mark Cowie as Fraserburgh meet Huntly
29 April 2021. This is from the Scottish League two match between Elgin City and Stirling Albion. 11 Elgin Aidan Sopel celebrates goal.
Aidan Sopel in line for debut as Rothes face Banks o' Dee
23 October 2021. This is from the Scottish Cup tie between Brora Rangers and Albion Rovers. PICTURE CONTENT - Ally MacDonald of Brora
Ally MacDonald in the hunt for silverware after extending Brora stay ahead of crunch…
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview for February 3 is available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!
We explored Deveronvale's bid to bring through youngsters to Highland League level on this Monday's Highland League Weekly, with the feature now available to watch as a standalone clip.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's drive to bring through homegrown talents

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Celtic Women 3-0 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey says defeat can be learning curve for…
Red meat exports worth almost £35 million last year
UK red meat exporters bound for USA
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
Nearly 60 memories at cemeteries across Orkney have been identified as "dangerous" in a recent inspection. Image: Shutterstock
Families urged to arrange repairs to 'dangerous' memorials in Orkney cemeteries
For the first time in its history, a role has been set up to encourage pulling more girls and women into the game of shinty. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Camanachd Association create new role to get more women into shinty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented