Buckie stalwart Hamish Munro hoping for another silver lining

Buckie Thistle veteran Hamish Munro hopes to savour another Breedon Highland League title triumph.

The Jags are level on points with leaders Brechin City at the top of the division, although the Hedgemen do have two games in hand.

Munro was part of title-winning Buckie sides in 2010, 2011 and 2017, and the 37-year-old would love to it again.

The league isn’t Thistle’s only hope of silverware this season – next week, they face Fraserburgh in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final and, next month, they meet Banks o’ Dee in the semi-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Munro said: “At a club like Buckie you’re always trying to win things.

“We’ve got a cup final to look forward to and we’re always trying to push in every competition we’re in.

“If we were to win the league again, for me it would probably be extra special.

“It’s certainly not something you get bored of, (and) we’ve got quite a few players that haven’t won it, so you want to win it for them.

“And also for the fans as well, because it’s great to share that experience and I’ve been lucky enough to do it three times with Buckie.”

Jags came through key clash

Buckie defeated fellow title challengers Brora Rangers 4-2 on Saturday to keep pace with Brechin at the summit of the Highland League.

It looks like the Jags will be involved in another thrilling title race after finishing three points behind Fraserburgh last season.

Munro felt their weekend clash with the Cattachs was must-win.

He added: “I think it was a game we needed to win, drawing with Huntly the week before was frustrating, but they played well and deserved their point.

“But after that we knew we had to win against Brora.

“We saw last season teams push each other right to the end as we did with Fraserburgh.

“Every game can become a must-win when it’s tight like that.”