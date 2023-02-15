Fraserburgh and Buckie talismen look for final say in Aberdeenshire Shield showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scott Barbour hopes Fraserburgh can make it a double while Buckie Thistle’s Josh Peters is aiming for glory in his first cup final as they clash in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Broch face the Jags in tonight’s final at Kynoch Park, Keith.

Fraserburgh have already claimed the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup this season.

During Mark Cowie’s tenure as manager, the Bellslea side have previously completed the Aberdeenshire double in seasons 2015-16 and 2019-20.

Striker Barbour was with Formartine United for the first of those double triumphs, but hopes the Broch can double up once again.

The 31-year-old, who is the current Breedon Highland League player of the year, said: “It’s always good to do the double and if could win it again it would make it another good season.

“After last season and winning the league, everyone raises their standards, but you can’t complain really if we win two trophies, and we’re still in a good position in the league.

“If we can win the Shield, we’d be the holders of three trophies – which would be a good achievement.

“Buckie are a similar team to us, they like a battle. Both teams will have plenty of fans there and it will be a good final.

“We’ll work hard and hopefully we can put another trophy back in the boardroom at Bellslea.”

Occasion to savour for Jags

Buckie haven’t won a trophy since 2017.

Peters joined last July from Elgin City and has netted 23 goals for the Victoria Park side.

Having not played in a final before, victory this evening would be a landmark moment for the ex-Strathspey Thistle, Hibs, Livingston, Forfar, Queen’s Park and Stirling Albion striker.

Peters says it would also be a major achievement for this Buckie squad.

The 26-year old: “I’ve never played in a cup final before, which is kind of amazing the amount of years I’ve been playing.

“It’s an exciting game for me personally and for the club, because we want to win silverware.

“All the hard work you put in at training and during pre-season and things is for the goal of trying to win things.

“Myself and one or two others have joined this season, but the core of the squad has been together for two or three years, so they’ll probably feel it more.

“In the past we maybe haven’t had that rub of the green and have fallen at the final hurdle, and it would be a big thing if we could win.

“If we could win a trophy it would be good for the momentum and positivity around the club and would help us push for the league as well.”

For Peters, success in this final would cap a great first season at Buckie, particularly after struggling for regular action in the SPFL.

He said: “It’s a cliche to talk about confidence, but it is a massive thing.

“If people have confidence in you, it makes you have more confidence in yourself and that’s summed up the last six months with Buckie.

“I think I’m probably the fittest I’ve been and it’s because I’ve been playing 90 minutes regularly and not missing many games.

“Match sharpness is different to training and it’s something I’ve lacked in the last couple of seasons.

“I wasn’t playing enough to progress and I feel like I have in the last few months.”

It doesn’t matter who scores to Barbour

Barbour has enjoyed another good season with Fraserburgh, having netted 21 goals to date.

However, in his last eight appearances he’s only found the net twice, but team-mate Ryan Sargent has taken on the goalscoring mantle with eight in his last five matches.

Barbour added: “I’ve been winding the lads up about not getting the ball forward enough.

“Every striker is the same, you want chances and want to score goals.

“It’s a good job that Ryan has been on fire lately, the door opened for him and he’s taken advantage.

“Hopefully it continues.

“Whoever scores, it doesn’t matter – as long as someone is putting the ball in the net.”