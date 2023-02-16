Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh’s Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Butcher delighted to be Fraserburgh’s Aberdeenshire Shield final hero on injury return

By Callum Law
February 16, 2023, 6:00 am
The Fraserburgh squad celebrate after winning the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield against Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
The Fraserburgh squad celebrate after winning the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield against Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick

Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher was thrilled to be the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final match-winner on his return from injury.

The striker netted two minutes from time to give the Broch a 2-1 win over Buckie Thistle in an absorbing final at Kynoch Park, Keith.

It’s a record-extending ninth Shield win for Fraserburgh and completes a third Aberdeenshire double in eight seasons after they won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup earlier in the campaign.

Their Under-21 side have also claimed the GPH Builders Merchants Aberdeenshire League.

Butcher sustained a knee injury on December 30 and his return to action as a second half sub was memorable.

He said: “The last few months have been tough, I got injured just after Christmas and I’ve struggled for minutes lately because the boys have played so well.

“I’ve had to bide my time, but at 1-1 I knew I might have a chance of getting on and I got a chance which thankfully went in.

“My thought was to get the header on target and thankfully it went in.

Fraserburgh’s goalscorers Scott Barbour, left, and Sean Butcher

“I tore the medial ligament in my knee, it wasn’t too bad, I was out for five weeks.

“I’ve been getting minutes here and there playing for the U21s since and trying to knock on the door for a place in the team.

“I knew there was a chance I might not get on because we’ve got a great squad.

“This week I’ve probably had the toughest week of my family life, there’s been a lot going on at home.

“I was desperate to get on and you’ve no idea how emotional it made me to get on and score.

“It’s just a pity my kids weren’t here to see it, but I’ll share the moment with them when I get the chance in the coming days.

“At the moment we hold the Cup, the Shield and the league title and it’s not very often anybody would be able to say that.”

Fraserburgh strike first

After a cagey opening the Broch broke the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Ryan Sargent lifted the ball in behind the Buckie defence on the left side of the area and goalkeeper Lee Herbert smothered Scott Barbour’s initial attempt to score.

However, as he fell the striker hooked the loose ball into the net from 10 yards.

Scott Barbour celebrates scoring Fraserburgh’s first against Buckie

In response for Buckie Josh Peters had a shot deflected into the side-netting and then fired a volley just wide from 20 yards.

Early in the second period Cohen Ramsay fired over for the Jags and then Andrew MacAskill had a 25-yard strike held by 16-year-old Broch goalkeeper Sam Inglis.

On 55 minutes Herbert prevented Fraserburgh making it 2-0.

Sargent did well to get a cross in from the left flank, Connor Wood came in to meet it but Herbert made a magnificent block at point-blank range.

On the hour mark the woodwork denied Buckie with Joe McCabe’s cross from the right flicked on by Marcus Goodall for Scott Adams, who didn’t catch his shot particularly well and it rebounded off the left post.

Sam Pugh celebrates scoring Buckie’s equaliser against Fraserburgh

Three minutes later the Jags equalised. MacAskill floated in a free-kick from the left and sub Sam Urquhart helped the ball back across goal for Sam Pugh to finish from close range.

The final was very much in the balance with neither side wanting to make the mistake which might cost them.

But in the 88th minute Fraserburgh grabbed the winner. Ross Aitken got down the right and delivered a pinpoint cross for Butcher, his header had too much power for Herbert and crept in.

Buckie had one last chance in the 90th minute when Urquhart tugged a shot wide from 12 yards after a Kyle MacLeod flick on.

Sean Butcher celebrates after netting Fraserburgh’s winner against Buckie

