Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine United storm back to defeat Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park

By Reporter
February 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell. Image: Ian Rennie/Formartine United

Formartine United conceded early but did not let the setback deter them as they went to record an impressive 3-2 win against Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

Dee netted after only four minutes, their best player on the day Mark Gilmour showing great control in the box before beating Ewan MacDonald.

They looked well in control up to the midway point of the first half when Scott Lisle missed the first of two gilt-edged chances to get Formartine level.

However the equaliser duly came two minutes into the second half, an excellent low ball in from the left by Lisle pounced on by Paul Campbell who shot high into the roof of the net.

Graeme Rodger put his side ahead five minutes later, firing high beyond Andy Shearer.

Formartine made it 31 with 74 minutes on the clock when defender Matthew McLean’s  well flighted cross coming to Campbell who stooped to head low into the corner of the net.

A 20-yard drive by captain Kane Winton in the final minute reduced the leeway to one and made for a grandstand finish but it was too little too late.

Stuart Anderson, the Formartine manager, said: “I couldn’t complain about the first half performance, because we had played really well.

“It was really a case of preaching much the same, because we could’ve had a couple of goals in the first half. The message was to keep asking, and the goals would come, so it proved.

“We put in a really strong performance, to come to Aberdeen and do that is testament to the players.

“All over the pitch, there was not a bad performance, the substitutes contributed as well, but we never get too high when we win and never too down when we lose.”

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “We didn’t defend the opening two goals as well as we would have liked, that was really disappointing.

“We had to make a forced change at half time with Magnus Watson not feeling well so we went two up top and got back into it at the end.

“But we cannot complain as we have won four games out of five.”

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented