Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United

By Sophie Goodwin
February 23, 2023, 9:16 pm Updated: February 23, 2023, 9:18 pm
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Cole Anderson has signed for Inverurie Locos from Formartine United on a deal that will run until the summer of 2025.

The 20-year-old midfielder makes the switch from North Lodge Park to Harlaw Park after turning out for Formartine’s senior side since 2020.

He has made four appearances in the Breedon Highland League this season, and was on the bench for Formatine in their win over Brechin City on Wednesday night.

Locos boss Andy Low is delighted to bring Anderson on board, as he said: “Cole is a fantastic addition to the squad, and I am really looking forward to working with him.

“Having watched Cole closely across the last couple of years, I feel he will add energy, hunger, enthusiasm and goals in the final third, and he is also at an age where he will keep on developing.

“These attributes are important in our recruitment policy but also in the development of youth players going forward as a club.

“We now have a spine of experienced players in the squad coupled with a group of talented youngsters that we want to maximise their ability.

“This will be the way forward for the club as we look to make progress on the park as quickly as possible.”

