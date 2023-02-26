Dean Donaldson savours best result of Turriff tenure after victory at Fraserburgh; Ally MacDonald starts Brora reign with win against Strathspey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dean Donaldson hailed Turriff United’s 3-2 win over Fraserburgh at Bellslea as the best result of his tenure.

Turra trailed 2-0 early on but came back to end the champions’ 17-game unbeaten run in the Breedon Highland League.

Donaldson took over in January 2021 following a 13-1 loss to the Broch.

He said: “It’s the best result since I came to Turriff, we’ve had some decent results during that time but this is the best I would say.

“I’ve felt it’s been coming because the boys have been improving all the time.

“There are still players here who are part of the squad that lost 13-1.

“It shows the character and the turnaround in those players and I’m happy for them and for the committee.”

Visitors mount comeback

Fraserburgh made an early breakthrough with Paul Young turning home Ryan Sargent’s cross from the left.

On 26 minutes they doubled the advantage with Josh Bolton capitalising on a poor kick from goalkeeper David Dey by teeing up Greg Buchan to finish from the edge of the box.

But United reduced the arrears a few minutes later with Reece McKeown knocking home the rebound after a save from goalkeeper Sam Inglis.

Just shy of the hour mark the visitors equalised with Kyle Gordon converting Ewan Clark’s right-wing cross and midway through the second period McKeown finished another cross from the right.

Broch boss Mark Cowie conceded his side are now out of title race following this loss.

He added: “I said before the game we had to win 10 out 10 and hope for a couple of breaks, but I’ll admit we’re out of it now.

“We’ll keep going and we’ll try to finish as high as we can, but in terms of the league title I think we’re out of it.

“We’ve still got some tasty games that I’m sure people will be keeping an eye on and we need to finish the season strongly.

“I think Turriff deserved their win, they defended well and we didn’t.

“We had enough chances but didn’t take them and at the back we made mistakes and gave Turriff chances which they took.”

Brora Rangers 2-0 Strathspey Thistle

Ally MacDonald’s reign as Brora Rangers manager started with a 2-0 win against Strathspey at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs made the breakthrough a minute before half-time with Millar Gamble heading home Dale Gillespie’s corner.

Just after the hour mark the home side doubled their advantage with Andrew Macrae tapping home Martin Maclean’s ball across goal.

MacDonald was appointed as Brora boss on Thursday and said: “Strathspey made it difficult for us and we struggled to break them down for the most part.

“It wasn’t a great performance from us, but we had control of the game and we got the win, it was solid but not spectacular.

“Overall it’s a clean sheet and three points so it’s job done.”

Strathspey manager Robert MacCormack was happier with his side’s display after being thrashed 9-0 by Rothes on Wednesday.

He added: “I asked the players to give everything they could and that’s what they did.

“They were very good against one of the best teams in the league.

“Credit to the players, it’s not been an easy week after getting a hammering by Rothes and then we’re at Dudgeon Park next.

“We left with no points but we left with a lot more respect and pride than we had on Wednesday night.”