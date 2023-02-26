Inverurie pleased to win ahead of cup showdown; Wick and Forres draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos assistant manger Jamie Watt feels a morale-boosting 2-1 win against Nairn County is just the tonic ahead of Saturday’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final clash with Brechin City.

Goals from Jonny Smith and substitute Robert Ward, in either half, put Locos in the driving seat.

But a late Ciaran Young penalty for 10-man Nairn – who had Ross Tokely sent off – made for a nervy final few minutes for the home side.

Watt said: “We’ve had a tough run of games lately, having played three of the top four teams. It was important to get a result against a Nairn team who are just behind us in the league.

“Performance-wise it was pretty good for most of the game. We restricted Nairn to few chances. I don’t think Andy Reid had any saves to make.

“It was a strong performance and a really important three points.

“Momentum is building for next week. Obviously we played Brechin last week but I think it will be a completely different game on our own ground.

“It’s a one-off game, we are really looking forward to it.”

Railwaymen make early breakthrough

Locos opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Smith powered home a header following a Jamie Michie corner kick.

Nairn’s only effort of note in the first half came just before the half hour mark when Andy Greig left his marker for dead and his cut back was swept high and wide by Conor Gethens.

Locos skipper Greg Mitchell clipped the top of the crossbar with a piledriver in the 66th minute as Locos went in search of a second.

But the home side only had to wait another seven minutes to double their lead.

Nairn sub Matthew Strachan was adjudged to have fouled Smith inside the box and referee Filippo Mazzoni pointed to the spot.

Smith’s spot kick was brilliantly saved by Dylan MacLean and he cracked the rebound off the base of the post, but after a melee Ward eventually swept the ball into the net.

Nairn defender Ross Tokely was sent off after he picked up a second yellow card for protesting the decision.

But the 10 men got one back in the 86th minute when substitute Young converted a penalty after a hand ball was spotted.

Angus Dey almost snatched a leveller in the dying seconds but he blasted a Young cut back well over.

Nairn boss Steven Mackay said: “They got their opening goal out of nothing – we could have defended it a lot better.

“Their confidence goes up and ours goes down. I think the game in general lacked quality from both teams.

“It was a really poor game, I felt sorry for the people who were watching it.”

Wick Academy 1-1 Forres Mechanics

Wick Academy and Forres Mechanics shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries have only won once in nine Breedon Highland League games, but after losing 7-1 to Brora Rangers in midweek player-manager Gary Manson was happier with what he saw.

He said: “We deserved to take the lead, we were on top for the first 15 or 20 minutes creating some chances.

“Unfortunately Marc MacGregor had to come off with a hamstring injury when we scored and that took the wind from our sails a little bit.

“After Wednesday night I was looking for a better performance and a more competitive performance and I got that.

“Confidence is a little bit low and when things are going against you it’s hard to break the cycle.

“But it was a good workmanlike performance with some good bits of quality in it so hopefully we can build on it.”

Wick took the lead on 21 minutes when Jack Henry dispossessed Ruari Fraser and finished beyond Stuart Knight after being played in on goal by Marc McGregor.

The Can-Cans levelled after half hour with Ryan MacLeman’s strike from 25 yards flashing past James More.

In the closing stages Academy’s James Mackintosh hit the post after his initial header had been blocked.

At the other end More thwarted Dale Wood and Taylor Thain’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

Forres haven’t won in seven league games, but have drawn their last two.

Boss Steven MacDonald said: “There are signs we’re playing well again, but I was a bit disappointed with the second half because I felt it was there for us to go on and win.

“I’m still optimistic about the way the team is playing that wins are around the corner but it’s still frustrating.

“It would have been good if we could have snatched it, but overall I think a draw was a fair result.”