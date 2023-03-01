Ross Morrison looking up with Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bright future convinced Ross Morrison to stay at Lossiemouth.

The midfielder knocked back interest from other clubs to commit to the Coasters for next season.

Morrison believes the Grant Park side will continue to climb the Breedon Highland League table and is keen to be part of the project.

The 27-year-old said: “I wanted to be part of the progress at Lossiemouth, I feel we’re building something and we can kick on again next season with the boys we’ve got.

“There were a few teams interested in me and I had some difficult decisions to make.

“But I decided it was best to stay at Lossie, I’m happy to stay and it’s a good group of boys so hopefully we can kick on.

“I think our ambitions looking further ahead would be to try to reach the top half of the league and then go from there.

“We’ve still got a chance this season to get up towards that, I think we’re starting to close the gap on the top teams when we play them and that’s our aim.”

‘I think we feel we’re progressing’

Morrison was instrumental in Lossiemouth’s weekend win against Keith, winning the penalty for the opener and creating the second goal.

The victory moves the Coasters to within five points of last season’s tally of 30.

Morrison believes the competition in the Lossie squad can push them to better last term’s total.

He added: “We’ve got a points target to get above 30, but in general I think we feel we’re progressing.

“The squad is good and we’re able to bring good quality off the bench which is a good thing.

“Nobody is guaranteed a start which is a difference now, multiple boys can come into the team and the level stays the same.

“For me, that’s a good sign and will help us progress.”