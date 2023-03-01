Ross Morrison looking up with Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Morrison looking up with Lossiemouth

By Callum Law
March 1, 2023, 11:45 am
Ross Morrison, left, in action for Lossiemouth against Keith.
Ross Morrison, left, in action for Lossiemouth against Keith.

A bright future convinced Ross Morrison to stay at Lossiemouth.

The midfielder knocked back interest from other clubs to commit to the Coasters for next season.

Morrison believes the Grant Park side will continue to climb the Breedon Highland League table and is keen to be part of the project.

The 27-year-old said: “I wanted to be part of the progress at Lossiemouth, I feel we’re building something and we can kick on again next season with the boys we’ve got.

“There were a few teams interested in me and I had some difficult decisions to make.

“But I decided it was best to stay at Lossie, I’m happy to stay and it’s a good group of boys so hopefully we can kick on.

“I think our ambitions looking further ahead would be to try to reach the top half of the league and then go from there.

“We’ve still got a chance this season to get up towards that, I think we’re starting to close the gap on the top teams when we play them and that’s our aim.”

‘I think we feel we’re progressing’

Morrison was instrumental in Lossiemouth’s weekend win against Keith, winning the penalty for the opener and creating the second goal.

The victory moves the Coasters to within five points of last season’s tally of 30.

Morrison believes the competition in the Lossie squad can push them to better last term’s total.

He added: “We’ve got a points target to get above 30, but in general I think we feel we’re progressing.

“The squad is good and we’re able to bring good quality off the bench which is a good thing.

“Nobody is guaranteed a start which is a difference now, multiple boys can come into the team and the level stays the same.

“For me, that’s a good sign and will help us progress.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Keith v Lossiemouth and Formartine v Rothes

