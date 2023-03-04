Mark Souter hoping for final say as Inverurie face Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Souter hoping for final say as Inverurie face Brechin

By Callum Law
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter wants to reach the Highland League Cup final
Mark Souter is determined to help deliver a silver lining to this season for Inverurie Locos.

The Railwaymen face Brechin City at Harlaw Park today in the semi-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Inverurie haven’t won a trophy since December 2016 and have only reached one final since then.

Defender Souter has also been frustrated by Locos’ Breedon Highland League form – they’re currently sixth in the table – but knows reaching a cup final could give the campaign a different complexion.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s a big game for the club because we haven’t had a lot of success in recent times.

“I haven’t won the Highland League Cup and I really want to win it. In my time I’ve had a couple of chances.

“We’ve been in a final and a semi-final and haven’t managed to be successful.

“This season hasn’t been one to remember so far, but if we could get a result against Brechin it could be and it would also be a big step forward going into next season.

“We’re all in it to win trophies, that’s the main goal. We haven’t managed to do it in recent years which has been disappointing.

“We haven’t won something since 2016 and you’ll hear guys involved with the club say that’s not good enough for Inverurie Locos and it’s not good enough I completely agree with that.”

Locos trying to reverse recent form

Inverurie faced Brechin a fortnight ago at Glebe Park in the Highland League and lost 5-1.

Souter is clear about what they need to do differently in this rematch.

He added: “We need to cut out the minor errors which have been costing us, teams like Brechin will punish the little mistakes you make.

“People probably get a shock when they watch us sometimes because at training the intensity and the standard is exceptional.

“Then on Saturdays we’ve been disappointing, I think our motto just now is play as you train and if we do that hopefully we can cause a bit of an upset.”

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk

Jonny Smith and Cole Anderson are cup-tied for Inverurie with Logan Johnstone and Garry Wood are also out.

Brechin are again set to be without defender Euan Spark.

Manager Andy Kirk isn’t taking Locos lightly despite their recent victory and said: “We won 5-1 in the last game which over the piece I felt we deserved.

“I don’t think we played particularly well in the game to be honest and didn’t hit the levels we were capable of. We’re expecting a really tough game away from home.”

