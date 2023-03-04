Mark Souter hoping for final say as Inverurie face Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Souter is determined to help deliver a silver lining to this season for Inverurie Locos.

The Railwaymen face Brechin City at Harlaw Park today in the semi-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Inverurie haven’t won a trophy since December 2016 and have only reached one final since then.

Defender Souter has also been frustrated by Locos’ Breedon Highland League form – they’re currently sixth in the table – but knows reaching a cup final could give the campaign a different complexion.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s a big game for the club because we haven’t had a lot of success in recent times.

“I haven’t won the Highland League Cup and I really want to win it. In my time I’ve had a couple of chances.

“We’ve been in a final and a semi-final and haven’t managed to be successful.

“This season hasn’t been one to remember so far, but if we could get a result against Brechin it could be and it would also be a big step forward going into next season.

“We’re all in it to win trophies, that’s the main goal. We haven’t managed to do it in recent years which has been disappointing.

“We haven’t won something since 2016 and you’ll hear guys involved with the club say that’s not good enough for Inverurie Locos and it’s not good enough I completely agree with that.”

Locos trying to reverse recent form

Inverurie faced Brechin a fortnight ago at Glebe Park in the Highland League and lost 5-1.

Souter is clear about what they need to do differently in this rematch.

He added: “We need to cut out the minor errors which have been costing us, teams like Brechin will punish the little mistakes you make.

“People probably get a shock when they watch us sometimes because at training the intensity and the standard is exceptional.

“Then on Saturdays we’ve been disappointing, I think our motto just now is play as you train and if we do that hopefully we can cause a bit of an upset.”

Jonny Smith and Cole Anderson are cup-tied for Inverurie with Logan Johnstone and Garry Wood are also out.

Brechin are again set to be without defender Euan Spark.

Manager Andy Kirk isn’t taking Locos lightly despite their recent victory and said: “We won 5-1 in the last game which over the piece I felt we deserved.

“I don’t think we played particularly well in the game to be honest and didn’t hit the levels we were capable of. We’re expecting a really tough game away from home.”