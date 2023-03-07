Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager

By Callum Law
March 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 9:27 am
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC

Richard Davidson hopes to help Deveronvale’s young players realise their potential after being appointed assistant manager.

The former Colony Park boss and Inverurie Locos assistant manager joins the Banffers as Craig Stewart’s number two.

Although Vale are currently 16th in the Highland League, Davidson believes the future is bright.

He said: “Looking at the squad, having seen them when we played against them at Inverurie and watching them recently against Banks o’ Dee, they’re predominantly a young side.

“They’re a very upbeat, good, honest group of players who want to do well.

“The majority of them are in the early part of their Highland League careers with the exception of the likes of Dane Ballard, Grant Noble, Harry Noble and Robbie Allan.

“These guys are invaluable to the younger players.

“I’m hoping I can come in as a coach with a bit of experience and having worked at a team that’s higher up the league and hopefully I can help the players push to get to that level and beyond.

“Where we are in the league we want to try to progress, we want to try to finish this season strongly with the five games we’ve got left.

Titchy Davidson Appointed Vale Assistant ManagerDeveronvale have appointed Richard “Titchy” Davidson as Assistant…

Posted by Deveronvale Football Club on Sunday, 5 March 2023

“Then we can look forward to next season and try to climb the league.

“Deveronvale have probably had to take a couple of steps back in recent years. From what I hear, everyone seems to think Banff is at the end of the earth when trying to recruit players.

“But it’s only 40 minutes from Inverurie and slightly further from Aberdeen, but it’s about the hunger of the guys we’ve got who are turning up to training in good numbers and putting the work in.

“They’re a credit to themselves and hopefully I can help them and help Craig.

“Whether it’s different ideas or a fresh voice, I’ll try to help wherever I can.”

Duo go back a long way

Davidson – who played in the Highland League for Inverurie, Buckie Thistle and Formartine United – left Locos at the end of January and is looking forward to a new challenge alongside someone he knows well in Stewart.

He added: “Myself and Craig have got a long history – he was assistant manager to Steve Paterson when I played for Formartine.

“We’ve kept in touch on a regular basis since then and I tapped into his experience a fair bit when I was Colony Park manager if we were looking for players on loan or things like that.

“After I was let go by Inverurie, Craig got in touch and asked if we could have a conversation about coming to Deveronvale.

“I gave myself a few weeks to let the dust settle, but we had an open and honest conversation and the plan Craig proposed and the way he came across was quite exciting.

“It’s a totally different challenge to what I’ve been used to at Locos.”

Meanwhile, Deveronvale have also signed midfielder Rogan Read on a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

The 21-year-old South African, who lives in Banff, joined last August.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Banks o' Dee and…
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Highland League: Comfortable victories for Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton delighted to reach Highland League Cup final after…
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Highland League: Huntly, Rothes and Clachnacuddin chalk up wins
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Inverurie Locos shock Brechin City to reach Highland League Cup final
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Banks o' Dee defeat Buckie on penalties to reach Highland League Cup final
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Mark Souter hoping for final say as Inverurie face Brechin
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Banks o' Dee aiming to reach Highland League Cup final at first attempt when…
Highland League Weekly preview image March 3
Watch: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed

Most Read

1
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
2
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
3
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5
4
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
5
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…
6
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Teen girls left ‘scared and uncomfortable’ after flasher exposed himself at bus stop
7
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
9
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
10
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Mermaid Subsea creating 12 jobs with major decommissioning contract
lost in music is heading to Aberdeen's P&J Live
Lost in Music to bring 70s hits to Aberdeen's P&J Live
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Breaking: Wood knocks back fourth takeover offer from US firm Apollo
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Major plans unveiled for Coul Links golf course, cafe bistro on the cards for…
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for 'giving his sister cheek'
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Neil Drysdale: If anybody can bring women through to Formula One, it's Scotland's Susie…
New Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Image: Deveronvale FC
Scott Smith: What's in a name? Quite a lot when it comes to gardening
Aberdeenshire school meals
Aberdeenshire budget: £7m spending spree on canteen upgrades as demand for free lunches set…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented