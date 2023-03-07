Richard Davidson hopes to make his mark as Deveronvale assistant manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richard Davidson hopes to help Deveronvale’s young players realise their potential after being appointed assistant manager.

The former Colony Park boss and Inverurie Locos assistant manager joins the Banffers as Craig Stewart’s number two.

Although Vale are currently 16th in the Highland League, Davidson believes the future is bright.

He said: “Looking at the squad, having seen them when we played against them at Inverurie and watching them recently against Banks o’ Dee, they’re predominantly a young side.

“They’re a very upbeat, good, honest group of players who want to do well.

“The majority of them are in the early part of their Highland League careers with the exception of the likes of Dane Ballard, Grant Noble, Harry Noble and Robbie Allan.

“These guys are invaluable to the younger players.

“I’m hoping I can come in as a coach with a bit of experience and having worked at a team that’s higher up the league and hopefully I can help the players push to get to that level and beyond.

“Where we are in the league we want to try to progress, we want to try to finish this season strongly with the five games we’ve got left.

“Then we can look forward to next season and try to climb the league.

“Deveronvale have probably had to take a couple of steps back in recent years. From what I hear, everyone seems to think Banff is at the end of the earth when trying to recruit players.

“But it’s only 40 minutes from Inverurie and slightly further from Aberdeen, but it’s about the hunger of the guys we’ve got who are turning up to training in good numbers and putting the work in.

“They’re a credit to themselves and hopefully I can help them and help Craig.

“Whether it’s different ideas or a fresh voice, I’ll try to help wherever I can.”

Duo go back a long way

Davidson – who played in the Highland League for Inverurie, Buckie Thistle and Formartine United – left Locos at the end of January and is looking forward to a new challenge alongside someone he knows well in Stewart.

He added: “Myself and Craig have got a long history – he was assistant manager to Steve Paterson when I played for Formartine.

“We’ve kept in touch on a regular basis since then and I tapped into his experience a fair bit when I was Colony Park manager if we were looking for players on loan or things like that.

“After I was let go by Inverurie, Craig got in touch and asked if we could have a conversation about coming to Deveronvale.

“I gave myself a few weeks to let the dust settle, but we had an open and honest conversation and the plan Craig proposed and the way he came across was quite exciting.

“It’s a totally different challenge to what I’ve been used to at Locos.”

Meanwhile, Deveronvale have also signed midfielder Rogan Read on a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

The 21-year-old South African, who lives in Banff, joined last August.