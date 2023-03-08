Buckie win appeal against Joe McCabe’s dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie win appeal against Joe McCabe’s dismissal

By Callum Law
March 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 10:47 am
Buckie Thistle's appeal against Joe McCabe's red card has been successful
Buckie Thistle's appeal against Joe McCabe's red card has been successful

Buckie Thistle have won their appeal against Joe McCabe’s red card in Saturday’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final against Banks o’ Dee.

Referee Gordon Seago sent the full-back off midway through the first half for a challenge on Chris Antoniazzi.

But the Jags – who used footage from the Press and Journal’s Highland League Weekly as part of their case – appealed to the SFA and the offence has been downgraded to a yellow card.

That means McCabe will be available for Buckie’s clash with Dee in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park this weekend.

Manager Stewart said: “We’re delighted Joe is available again and won’t miss a game, but we’re also devastated that he was sent off and it had a big impact on Saturday’s game.

Buckie Thistle ‘thankful the footage was there to assist’

“I think if we’d had 11 men on the park we would be in the final.

“I like the referee, he’s a nice guy, it’s a maybe just a little error on his part.

“The footage shows if there was any contact it was very minimal and the reaction of the player probably counts against him a wee bit.

“We’re thankful the footage was there to assist with the appeal.

“We’re disappointed Joe was sent off in the first place, but we have to take the positives, we’ve got him back for Saturday and he’s an important player for us.

“It’s been downgraded to a booking and if that had been the original decision I think we’d have gone on to win.”

