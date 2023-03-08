Highland League: Banks o’ Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee have completed the signing of defender Luke Emmett from Highland League rivals Keith.

Emmett joins on a three-year contract and comes hot on the heels of the Dee signing Chris Antoniazzi on a permanent deal.

The full-back spent team with Aberdeen and Cove Rangers as a youth, before joining Formartine United in 2019.

He was part of the swap deal which saw Ryan Spink join Formartine from the Maroons in 2021 and has also had loan spells with junior sides Bridge of Don and Tayport.

Emmett joins in time to face Buckie Thistle when they visit Spain Park on Saturday.