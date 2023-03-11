Buckie and Banks o’ Dee clash again after League Cup thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie and Banks o’ Dee clash again after League Cup thriller

By Callum Law
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Buckie's Joe McCabe was sent off against Banks o' Dee last weekend, but the decision was overturned on appeal
Buckie's Joe McCabe was sent off against Banks o' Dee last weekend, but the decision was overturned on appeal

Joe McCabe admits he may need to refine his style of play as Buckie Thistle get ready for their rematch with Banks o’ Dee.

The Breedon Highland League leaders will take on Dee at Spain Park this afternoon with the fixture set to beat the weather.

The sides met last Saturday in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with McCabe being sent off in the first half and Banks o’ Dee winning on penalties.

The defender’s dismissal was overturned after Buckie appealed to the SFA.

McCabe, 26, said: “It’s part of my game being aggressive and trying to press players.

“It’s caught me out a few times, I was sent off earlier in the season and I was subbed a few weeks ago after getting an early booking because the manager was worried about me getting sent off.

“It’s probably not so much about changing. A lot of it is fine lines and different referees view things differently as well.

“I’ll have a look at things and maybe rethink, but I’m not going to change my style of play because it works for me and the manager likes it.

“What I can do is maybe be a little bit more careful in certain situations.”

Reflecting on last week’s encounter and looking ahead to today’s clash Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “There’s been a lot said after last week’s game.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton

“I think a lot of it was unfair on our players and the club as a whole.

“But Paul Lawson and I are very much aligned, we don’t want what other teams are doing to impact what we’re doing as a club.

“We’re focused on what we’re doing and we try not to let other things get in the way of that.”

