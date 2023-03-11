Buckie and Banks o’ Dee clash again after League Cup thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe McCabe admits he may need to refine his style of play as Buckie Thistle get ready for their rematch with Banks o’ Dee.

The Breedon Highland League leaders will take on Dee at Spain Park this afternoon with the fixture set to beat the weather.

The sides met last Saturday in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with McCabe being sent off in the first half and Banks o’ Dee winning on penalties.

The defender’s dismissal was overturned after Buckie appealed to the SFA.

McCabe, 26, said: “It’s part of my game being aggressive and trying to press players.

“It’s caught me out a few times, I was sent off earlier in the season and I was subbed a few weeks ago after getting an early booking because the manager was worried about me getting sent off.

“It’s probably not so much about changing. A lot of it is fine lines and different referees view things differently as well.

“I’ll have a look at things and maybe rethink, but I’m not going to change my style of play because it works for me and the manager likes it.

“What I can do is maybe be a little bit more careful in certain situations.”

Reflecting on last week’s encounter and looking ahead to today’s clash Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “There’s been a lot said after last week’s game.

“I think a lot of it was unfair on our players and the club as a whole.

“But Paul Lawson and I are very much aligned, we don’t want what other teams are doing to impact what we’re doing as a club.

“We’re focused on what we’re doing and we try not to let other things get in the way of that.”